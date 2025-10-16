Questions over size of government’s legacy IT estate pose AI adoption issues

Whitehall’s ability to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technology risks being hamstrung by the government’s reliance on an unknown amount of legacy IT, according to the output of two separate House of Commons committees this week.

The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, which exists to examine the output and policies of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), touched on the topic of legacy IT during an oral evidence session held on 14 October 2025.

The session, which was part of an ongoing inquiry by the committee into the work DSIT is doing to establish itself as the new “digital centre for government”, featured submissions from the Institute for Government and Crown Hosting Data Centres.

Nick Davies, programme director at the Institute for Government, outlined the difficulties in trying to get an accurate picture of how much money the government spends on digital transformation in general.

“Data on spending is mixed at best [including] the quality of it … but, historically, it has been quite difficult to connect the contract data with the spending data,” he said.

“Market intelligence firms will be able to give you a better guess at it, but it is not as precise as it could be,” he added.

The roll-out of The Procurement Act in February 2025 was intended to increase the visibility of government spending by introducing requirements that full contract details for tech deals in excess of £5m should be published within 90 days, for example.

The idea being that this would make it easier for spending watchdogs, competing tech firms and the general public to get unprecedented visibility into how and what the government is spending its money on.

However, progress on achieving that has been “a little bit mixed”, according to Davies.

“Use of all of the different types of [contract] notices [required under the terms of the Procurement Act] is growing month on month. However, some parts of government are still publishing fewer notices than they were before the act came into force,” he said.

“That could be a sign of non-compliance, or it could be, for example, that procurement authorities are choosing not to voluntarily publish notices. But, in theory, the act should improve [transparency].”