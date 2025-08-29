AI supports care of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon hospital

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being piloted at Lebanon’s Al Hamshari Hospital in a project that could help stretched medics provide better care for huge numbers of Palestinian refugees.

The hospital, near Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, Ein el Hilweh, is using software from UK and Qatar-based healthtech startup Rhazes AI, which provides end-to-end agentic AI for clinicians. The natural language AI tool provides specialist-level help with clinical decisions, and helps them with paperwork and admin tasks.

Medics at the hospital, operated by the Palestine Red Crescent Society, are dealing with huge numbers of refugees, who do not have access to the Lebanon healthcare system.

Each month, about 4,000 refugees are being treated at the hospital, which has just 80 beds, 56 doctors and 31 nurses. Medics there often perform more than 400 surgeries a month during times of crisis, and it is the only medical facility with a working dialysis unit serving the southern Lebanon refugee camps.

About one million Palestinians have sought refuge in Lebanon, and because they are excluded from the national healthcare system, hospitals like Al Hamshari care for them.

“It is under a huge amount of pressure,” according to Zaid Al-Fagih, co-founder and CEO of Rhazes AI. “It caters for a population that has no other source of healthcare.”

The hospital is staffed primarily by Palestinian doctors who often see about 60 patients per day. Al-Fagih said for every hour a doctor spends with a patient, “they spend two hours doing paperwork”. “AI is a potential solution to this, and it is badly needed,” he told Computer Weekly. “But AI currently only exists in point solutions for specific modalities and so on.”