NetBox Labs raises $35m to modernise infrastructure operations

Network and infrastructure management technology provider NetBox Labs has received a significant boost by raising $35m in Series B funding.

NetBox Labs is the commercial owner of NetBox, the open source network and infrastructure management stack used by tens of thousands of enterprises, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, hyper-scalers, artificial intelligence (AI) scale-ups and government entities worldwide.

NetBox claims that in just a short time, its core platform has become “the standard for how modern technology infrastructure is built, managed and automated” to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, unlock AI use cases, and guarantee adherence to critical performance and security standards.

NetBox has a large community of contributors, partners and technology integrations. IT offers development across the NetBox ecosystem, delivering a stream of features for customers and the community, and a portfolio that not only comprises NetBox, but also includes NetBox Discovery for automated network and device discovery; NetBox Assurance for finding and fixing drift in infrastructure from its intended state; and NetBox Operator, an agentic AI operations platform for network and infrastructure teams.

In 2023, NetBox Labs raised $20m in Series A funding to help companies struggling to make sense of complex and rapidly evolving networks and infrastructure. The company plans to use the investment to continue its rapid pace of innovation and scale to meet widespread global market demand, including hiring across customer success, engineering, marketing, product, partnerships and sales.

“There’s a race to expand and modernise the complex infrastructure that keeps every aspect of today’s digital world quick, resilient, secure and manageable,” said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO of NetBox Labs. “NetBox is now a ubiquitous platform at the heart of a composable network and infrastructure management stack, with adoption soaring even more as AI drives massive demand for infrastructure.”

The new round was led by NGP Capital, with participation from Sorenson Capital and Headline. Existing investors also participated in the round, including Flybridge Capital, Notable Capital, Mango Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures and IBM.

Upal Basu, partner at NGP Capital, said: “NetBox Labs represents a powerful convergence of open-source innovation and enterprise-scale network automation, positioned perfectly to address the expanding needs of complex, modern networks.

“Their impressive commercial growth validates our belief that they can become the de facto platform for network operations, observability, automation and security. Every infrastructure team in the world knows NetBox, and we look forward to being part of the journey as companies continue to displace disjointed legacy infrastructure management tools with the modern and cohesive NetBox stack.”

Jim Julson, head of network at CoreWeave, which uses NetBox Cloud to power its rapidly expanding AI datacentre footprints, said: “We’re building dozens of new AI datacentres every year, full of complex infrastructure. NetBox is crucial for accelerating our timelines with automation. Deploying our infrastructure even a month sooner as a result of these efficiencies directly impacts our revenue, and NetBox enables streamlined operations and automation once infrastructure is in production.”