The European Commission has been accused of rigging the selection process for Europe’s next data protection watchdog in favour of its own candidate, according to a complaint submitted to the European Ombudsman and shared with Computer Weekly.

Submitted by privacy experts Maria Farrell, Douwe Korff and Ian Brown, the complaint alleged “procedural irregularities” with the commission-led process, including a lack of transparency around the selection criteria for shortlisted candidates, the identities of the selection committee and why certain decisions have been made.

The authors of the complaint have accused European Commission officials of “cronyism”.

They claim the inclusion on the shortlist of Bruno Gencarelli – a commission official who played a key role in green-lighting European data deals with the UK and US, and a frontrunner for the post – contravenes a legal requirement that all candidates for the position be “persons whose independence is beyond doubt”.

Ian Brown, one of the authors of the complaint, said there was a danger that the European Commission could set a precedent by imposing its own candidate on an independent regulator.

“If the commission was able to push its own staff into supposed independent oversight roles across the EU institutions, that would be a disaster for the independence of oversight of the EU [European Union] institutions,” he told Computer Weekly.

Summoning Churchill Gencarelli told a meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs in January that he would not have difficulties acting in an independent and impartial way if he was chosen as the next data protection supervisor. He said that when Winston Churchill first became prime minister, one of the first things he did was reject a request he himself had made a few days earlier as a minister of the previous government. “That shows that we can have different roles in our career, in our life,” he said. “The important thing is that we exercise each role fully committed and loyal to the mandate of that office, of that rule, and that, of course, means in this case being independent and impartial.” Other shortlisted candidates include Wojciech Wiewiórowski, the current office holder; François Pellegrini, a professor of informatics at the University of Bordeaux; and Anna Pouliou, chair of the European Organization for Nuclear Research. Although the decision of who to appoint as the next European data protection supervisor (EDPS) is made by member states in the European Parliament, their choices are limited by the commission, which runs the selection and shortlist process. According to the complainants, the commission’s secrecy around its decision-making contravenes key General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements that a transparent procedure be used to ensure the supervisor’s independent oversight (article 53). “This requirement for independence – for a position whose core role is oversight of commission activities – should preclude any consideration of candidates currently employed by the European Commission,” they said in the complaint.