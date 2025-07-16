Securonix tackles security data deluge with AI-driven platform

With the volume of security data growing rapidly, many chief information security officers (CISOs) face a daunting challenge: how to achieve comprehensive security coverage amid tightening budgets.

Securonix, a supplier of security information and event management (SIEM) software, believes the answer lies not in analysing every byte of data, but in an intelligent, tiered approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The company claims this can cut security costs by up to 30% while improving threat detection accuracy.

“Security data is exploding 30-40% year-on-year, but the budgets of CISOs are not increasing as much,” Kash Shaikh, president and CEO of Securonix, told Computer Weekly in a recent interview in Singapore.

The company is helping clients navigate this financial tightrope with Data Pipeline Manager, a data-tiering feature integrated into its SIEM platform, challenging the conventional wisdom that all security data must be treated – and billed – equally.

“Some security logs are just used for compliance and don’t need to be analysed by the SIEM,” said Shaikh. Lower-priority data can be routed to more cost-effective storage, where it remains available for later investigation but does not consume expensive processing resources. This stands in direct contrast to some SIEM providers that advocate ingesting all data into the primary SIEM, a practice that inflates customer costs.

Ajay Biyani, Securonix’s vice-president for Asia-Pacific and Japan, India, Middle East and Africa, added that data tiering also enables security leaders to have more meaningful conversations with chief financial officers. Instead of asking for more funding, they can demonstrate how they are optimising existing budgets or even increasing security coverage by onboarding new data sources using the savings.

Securonix is now infusing its platform with generative AI capabilities. An AI agent set to be released later this year will analyse security logs and recommend which logs can be safely moved to lower-cost tiers because they are not triggering security policies, making the cost-management process more dynamic and autonomous.