Many are called but few are chosen: secrets of MI5 watchers revealed

Though many apply, only a few have the skills and patience to make it as a “watcher” an MI5 training manual published for the first time by the National Archives reveals.

Despite the rise in electronic surveillance, watchers still play a crucial role in following and observing suspects to gather what might prove to be important snippets of intelligence.

But only a select few have the skills and patience to successfully observe and follow suspects, a war time MI5 training manual published for the first time reveals.

A successful watcher is a “rarity” according to the anonymous author of MI5’s guide to “Observation”.

“Hundreds of men have been interviewed as prospective trainees but very few have been accepted, for the reason that when tried out they are found to lack one essential qualification, viz patience,” the presumably male trainer writes.

Non-descript and unlike a policeman

The ideal watcher should not be too short or too tall and they should look as unlike a policeman as possible. They should be non-descript, have good eyesight and good hearing to allow them to overhear conversations when the opportunity arises.

Dress style is important. A watcher must wear old clothes, such as a cap or a muffler “in the slum quarters” and be better dressed in the West End.

“A false moustache or beard is easily detected, especially under the high lights of a restaurant, pub or in a tube train,” the trainer warns.

An accurate report of a suspect’s movements is essential for testing the accuracy of a suspect’s statements.

And getting spotted by the suspect is a fatal mistake that could result in serious harm to an investigation.

Identifying a suspect at a known address can be a difficult job, requiring time and a process of elimination if no recent photograph or description is available.

Watchers are told to keep a distance of 25 to 30 yards behind the suspect and to walk on the opposite side of the pavement. Ideally a second watcher should also follow on the same side of the street as the suspect.