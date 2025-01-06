Nordic innovators drive the evolution of engagement

Consumers around the world are no longer strangers to digital, interactive experiences in their daily lives. However, the extent and depth of interaction is being taken to new levels thanks to a Nordic contingent that is leaning on the perfect set of cultural conditions to accelerate the evolution of engagement.

No sectors, subsectors or even casual past-times are off limits to a region that has a knack for driving innovation into the most niche of spaces. In some cases, the result is a reinvention of practices that are centuries old – from overhauling traditional education, to a simple game of chess, or learning a musical instrument.

No matter how traditional, how typically face-to-face, or how unlikely to succumb to digital disruption, there are Nordic startups identifying the potential for greater accessibility elevated through digital engagement.

There is an ecosystem willing to support such blue sky thinking, a penchant for rethinking the traditional, and – perhaps most important of all – a skill of tailoring advanced tech to the basic needs and wants of modern life.

An Uber for online music lessons It is this latter cultural differentiator that Margrét Juliana Sigurdardottir sees as the key reason for the success of Moombix– an interactive solution making music education more accessible to adults around the world. The company is the Icelandic entrepreneur’s second tech startup, describing it as: “An Uber for online music lessons – a comprehensive platform and marketplace connecting adult students with expert teachers worldwide for live, online and real-time learning, at their own pace, according to their schedules, and from the comfort of their homes.” In October 2024, Moombix reached a significant milestone by securing £1.9m in seed funding – the latest, exciting stage of a journey that Sigurdardottir believes is indicative of Nordic tech’s relationship with consumer engagement. “Moombix’s journey reflects a broader trend within Nordic tech,” says Sigurdardottir. “We’re not just adapting traditional services for digital, but reimagining them in ways that meet modern lifestyle needs and integrate seamlessly with daily life. Through Moombix, we hope to inspire more people to see music education as an accessible, enriching part of life – one that technology has the power to democratise and bring to all.” Sigurdardottir notes that there is a genuine need for lifestyle-oriented learning, alluding to this ability among Nordic tech startups to tap into the daily needs of consumers. “The demand for interactive digital experiences is greater than ever, and Moombix taps directly into this trend,” she adds. “As people’s lives become more digital, they want their online interactions to feel as engaging and personalised as in-person experiences. We’re witnessing a shift in consumer preferences toward platforms that offer flexibility and cater to self-improvement – whether for health, time management or simply personal growth. “For Moombix, our ability to build a community around shared interests and passions has been a defining factor in our success.”

Innovating the physical and analogue The Nordic startup ecosystem has become a global leader in transforming traditional industries such as musical instrument teaching, but there are some targeted spaces that seem even less naturally suited to digital disruption – Norwegian company, Take Take Take, for example. “It’s chess,” says Mats André Kristiansen, the company’s CEO and co-founder who already has unicorn, Oda, Northern Europe’s largest online grocery company, in his portfolio. “Take Take Take is an innovative platform I co-founded with world-renowned chess champion, Magnus Carlsen. Launched in October this year, the app is designed to revolutionise how fans experience chess. Digital transformation is reshaping every sector, and the Nordics have been at the forefront of leading this charge.” So, why not chess? “Exactly,” Kristiansen says. “Take Take Take targets the millions of casual chess enthusiasts globally, providing a completely new, interactive and engaging way to watch and follow matches. Our goal is to make the game more accessible and engaging through an entertaining and spectator-friendly format.” The app provides an immersive experience for all levels of chess players, offering features such as real-time match commentary, player evaluations, a Fantasy Chess feature and personalised content based on user preferences. It’s difficult to imagine how a 1,500 year-old game would be ripe for heightened digital engagement, but Kristiansen notes that it comes from a Nordic startup strength to innovate the “very physical or analogue”. “We have a knack for integrating technology to enhance experiences and create new ways of interacting with longstanding traditions,” he adds. “Nordic founders also tend to have a strong ability to spot emerging cultural trends and capitalise on them early. There’s a deep understanding of how the world is changing and how people’s needs and desires are evolving. This anticipatory mindset allows us to create solutions that resonate emotionally with customers.”

Governmental backing and a problem-solving culture It’s a blend of creativity and pragmatism that also aligns with the wider ecosystem. For any startup to scale, there needs to be support, and the Nordics are world leaders in terms of generating that much needed buy-in regionally so they can take their solutions to market globally. “I believe that Nordic companies are leading the way in digital innovation as they are driven by a unique and robust regional ecosystem that nurtures creativity and technological progress,” says Sean D’Arcy, chief of solutions at Kahoot!, another Norwegian company founded in 2012, gamifying learning across traditional institutions (Kahoot! at School), for workplaces (Kahoot! at Work), and at home (Kahoot! at Home). “Kahoot! is a perfect example of how a culture of innovation plays out in the real world. As a Norwegian company, it thrives in an environment that’s both tech-savvy and open to new digital possibilities,” D’Arcy adds. “The region boasts high levels of digital literacy, creating a population that is not only tech-savvy but also eager to engage with emerging technologies. “This combination of governmental backing and a culture of problem solving and collaboration has enabled Nordic businesses to embrace and leverage new digital solutions. As a result, these companies have continuously become leaders across various sectors.” Enhancing engagement has been the Kahoot! mission from day one, founded by Morten Versvik, Johan Brand and Jamie Brooker more than 10 years ago, long before education as a general sector was given a shove into online interactions during Covid-19.