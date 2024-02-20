Crayon bolsters education pitch with Kahoot partnership

IT services player Crayon has bolstered its educational pitch through a reseller partnership with learning player Kahoot.

Crayon will be able to pitch learning and engagement platform tools from Kahoot to a school and university customer base.

There has been an increasing recognition that technology plays a pivotal role in any ambitions by educational providers to deliver student-centric learning.

Speaking to MicroScope recently, Jason Tomlinson, managing director of RM Technology, said that those in the channel able to offer educational expertise were increasingly being looked to as suppliers of content as well as hardware and software tools.

Crayon understands the need to be a trusted education supplier, and is an established player in the market, selling into more than 400 customers globally, but it’s hoping the exclusive tie-up with Kahoot will drive that business forward.

The relationship will enable Crayon to use Kahoot’s systems to help education providers audit and navigate their various systems and remain on the right side of compliance regulations. There should also be opportunities for the channel player to support existing users of the system with advice on areas where they could optimise systems and get the most from their subscriptions.

“Every day, we see the challenges that universities and corporations face when trying to make learning more accessible and engaging,” said Michael Jacobs, Crayon’s executive vice-president of Nordics. “The synergy of our core values and industry expertise will help educational institutions and corporations empower people to meet their true potential. Together, Crayon and Kahoot can help make learning more accessible and fun.”