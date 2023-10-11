Google encouraging partners to embrace generative AI

Google has unveiled a number of partner programme updates designed to reward and encourage those that line up behind its current areas of focus.

The firm has used the backdrop of its Google Next event in London to share details of updates coming in 2024 that should see the channel, particularly system integrators and independent software vendors, given more support and funding.

Chief among the areas that will be backed by Google is the firm’s generative AI partner initiative, with the cloud giant sharing a fresh wave of names that have signed up, including Accenture, Automation Anywhere, BCG, Capgemini, Deloitte and Wipro.

At the same time, Crayon has also signalled it is working more closely with Google on the AI front, and will be offering the technology through its centres of excellence in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

“Our customers and partners increasingly see the need for using generative AI to provide better services and solutions,” said said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. “With our AI Centers of Excellence, we have the capabilities to help companies explore their own data and use it to accelerate their business. Google Cloud is a great partner to help customers get the best data and AI experience.

“Crayon’s long-time experience in digital transformation, its AI Centers of Excellence and deepening of its expertise on Google Cloud will help global business more quickly adopt and see value from AI,” said Bron Hastings, vice-president of partnerships at Google Cloud. “Through this new and growing partnership, we will work together to accelerate customers’ AI-driven transformations with Google Cloud technology, models via Vertex AI and expert services from Crayon.”

Google’s other announcements include increasing the number of partners that had earned its Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability designation. The firm also introduced a fresh expertise designation, Google SecOps Services Delivery Expertise, for channel players that get customers into its Chronicle SIEM or SOAR service.