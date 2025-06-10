Docusign rolls out fresh programme to arm partners with IAM answers

Docusign has cut the ribbon on a fresh partner programme to encourage its channel base to take advantage of the growth in intelligent agreement management (IAM).

The agreement management specialist has seen the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) emerging in the IAM solution, which the firm introduced last year, to offer more capability, including agreement creation, commitment and improved management for users.

Against that background, the vendor has revised its partner programme with an emphasis on encouraging differentiation through certifications, as well as a move to define partners on go-to-market action rather than the classic bronze, silver and gold approach.

The vendor will now offer three tracks – Build, Sell and Service – that cover those that integrate the technology in a wider solution, provide consultancy and support deployments with high levels of expertise.

Bronwyn Hastings, group vice-president of partner development and alliance at Docusign, said the market was developing, and an increasing number of customers were looking to minimise problems by adopting IAM.

She quoted research from Deloitte that has indicated poor agreement management is costing $2tn globally as customers struggle with disparate systems that slow down growth. “If you look at that as the context, the aperture is broadening, bringing AI and automation and the art of the possible in agreement management together; it was really important that we then had a look at our partnering environment … and how do we make partners ready to capture that opportunity ahead?” said Hastings.

“We needed to acknowledge the motion or the engagement of the past partners – whether they are solutioning, whether they are selling and whether they are building – and so that’s the first fundamental change that we’re making to the Docusign partner programme: we are acknowledging the motion of the partner and the type of business that they do, and meeting them where they are,” she added.