Government develops quantum tech for military

The Defence Science and Techology Laboratory (Dstl) has developed a quantum atomic clock, aimed at improving intelligence and reconnaissance.

Due to the technology, the clock is extremely precise and will only lose less than one second over billions of years. It is the first of its kind in the UK and the government hopes it will be able to be deployed on military operations in the next five years.

The development of the clock is part of a planned series of experiments designed to understand the performance and limitations of quantum clocks, and supports the government’s Plan for Change, through safeguarding national security.

Commenting on the development, defence procurement and industry minister Maria Eagle said: “Integrating cutting-edge technology into existing capabilities exemplifies the government’s commitment to innovation in the defence sector, and to ensuring our Armed Forces have the best kit possible to keep us secure at home and strong abroad.

“The trialling of this emerging, groundbreaking technology could not only strengthen our operational capability, but also drive progress in industry, bolster our science sector and support high-skilled jobs.”

The Ministry of Defence has, through the lab, invested more than £28m into the UK’s R&D efforts into defence and security.

The aim is that improved clocks can enable more precise navigation, more secure communications systems such as encrypted military networks, and enhance the accuracy of advanced weapon systems.

The trial of this advanced atomic clock also involved key industry partners, including Infleqtion (UK), Aquark Technologies, HCD Research and Imperial College London, as well as in-house technology developed at Dstl’s quantum laboratory.

Dstl chief executive Paul Hollinshead said that the first trial of the clock represents a “significant achievement in the UK’s quantum technology capabilities”.

“The data gathered will not only shape future defence effort but is also a signal to industry and academia that we are serious about exploring quantum technologies for secure and resilient operational advantage,” he said.

The prototype frequency standards of the clock were tested in collaboration with the Royal Navy’s Office of the Chief Technical Officer and the Army Futures team at the BattleLab.

Commander Matt Steele, future technology officer for the Royal Navy’s Office of the Chief Technical Officer, said that the Navy has been looking at quantum technologies for several years and that it is exciting to see it moving from being a concept to reaching “the cusp of reality”.

“In the next few years, the ability to operate effectively, to survive, to navigate and to remain lethal with the use of Quantum alongside GPS will secure operational advantage,” he said.

In September 2024, the government signed a collaboration agreement with US and Canada, which included the Dstl working with its counterparts in the respective countries to research, evaluate and test defence technologies.

The countries hope to be able to exploit new methodologies, algorithms and tools by developing real-world concepts of operations. The collaboration will focus on current and future challenges in a changing geopolitical landscape, and aims to bolster the defence and security of the three countries.