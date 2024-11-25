Human-centric AI drives customer experience loyalty

As consumers demand artificial intelligence (AI) interactions that feel more human, personalised and engaging than ever before, human-centric AI is redefining customer loyalty and becoming a strategic edge for companies, according to research from customer experience technology provider Zendesk.

The 2025 edition of the Customer experience (CX) trends report, the seventh in the series, surveyed nearly 5,100 consumers and 5,400 customer service and experience leaders, agents and technology buyers across 22 countries and organisations between June and July 2024.

It highlighted a growing divide between companies that embrace AI, termed “CX Trendsetters”, and those lagging behind in traditional approaches. It uncovered five critical trends that will shape the future of customer service, namely that autonomous service accelerates with AI copilots; consumer confidence rises with human-like AI agents; personal AI assistants will shape the future of customer interactions; voice AI gains ground as the preferred channel for complex issues; and personalisation will redefine customer loyalty.

This trend was particularly pronounced In the UK, with 76% of CX leaders agreeing that only organisations that adopt AI at scale will survive the competitive pressures of the next five years. For UK businesses, AI adoption was especially critical, as 82% of CX leaders agree that AI is changing everything in customer service, from operational efficiency to customer satisfaction.

Moreover, as consumer expectations continue to rise, the report stressed that businesses that integrate AI with a focus on empathy and personalisation are gaining a strong advantage, building trust and boosting customer retention.

Globally, CX Trendsetters were found to be experiencing 33% higher customer acquisition rates, 22% higher customer retention rates and 49% higher cross-sell revenue. This, said Zendesk, proved a thoughtful approach to AI can be transformative – not just for creating memorable and meaningful customer experiences, but also to the bottom line. This was mirrored in the UK, where 90% of Trendsetters reported positive return on investment from their AI tools in CX.

AI copilots – AI tools that support agents by managing routine tasks and enhancing efficiency – were being embraced as companies moved towards autonomous service models. Some 73% of agents noted that having an AI copilot would help them do their job better, freeing them up to focus on more complex issues, enabling a smooth and scalable experience.

While 90% of CX Trendsetters reported positive returns on AI tools for agents, as copilots improve both the customer journey and operational agility, the use of shadow AI – external tools unapproved for agent use – jumped up to 250% year-on-year in some industries. This is putting customer privacy, security and service quality at risk.

As CX leaders moved towards a model of autonomous CX, with 75% expecting 80% of customer interactions to be resolved without human intervention in the next few years, they are being entrusted by companies with the responsibility to ensure their customers’ data is kept safe and secure by providing AI offerings that prioritise reliability and security. This was echoed in the UK, with 80% of CX leaders believing that in the next few years, 100% of interactions will involve AI in some way.

In 2025, consumers are looking for AI that goes beyond efficiency and feels genuinely human. With 64% of consumers saying they are more likely to trust AI agents that embody traits such as friendliness and empathy, companies are prioritising AI that’s engaging, relatable and authentic.

This focus on human-like AI was said to be yielding strong results. CX leaders who invest in this approach report a significant boost in customer satisfaction and loyalty. Half of consumers have already engaged with Voice AI, and want to adopt these technologies for their ability to have natural and conversational interactions. In the UK, Voice AI is gaining significant traction, with 88% of UK Trendsetters agreeing that it’s finally showing promise, heralding a new era of voice-driven customer service interactions.

“AI should be more than just another technology we use – it’s a way to bring companies and customers closer, and it’s redefining the relationships we can build,” said Zendesk CEO Tom Eggemeier.

“AI should be in service to humans, and help companies understand and better connect to their customers as individuals,” he said. “When brands focus on creating genuine, human-centred AI interactions, they don’t just make things run more smoothly – they create trust, loyalty and a lasting connection.

“This report shows that putting customers at the heart of AI is more than a smart strategy; it’s becoming the new standard for building loyalty in a rapidly changing world.”