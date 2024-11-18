Fibre to drive Asia-Pacific fixed broadband

The expansion of fibre-optic networks will see fibre broadband account for nearly 97% of all fixed broadband lines by 2029 in Asia-Pacific (APAC), according to analyst GlobalData.

Moreover, GlobalData’s Fixed broadband trends and opportunities in Asia-Pacific report calculates that the expansion will see regional total fixed broadband service revenue increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the forecast period, 2024-2029, to total $340.5bn in 2029.

The study observed that APAC is a moderately developed region in terms of fixed broadband adoption, with account penetration of population expected to reach about 22% at the end of 2024, inching up to 24% by 2029. The key driver is said to be the ongoing broadband network expansion and growing service penetration, especially in emerging countries where governments are infusing investments in fixed broadband network infrastructure development plans.

An example cited by the analyst was the August 2020 introduction by the Malaysian government of the JENDELA plan to enhance broadband coverage and quality by 2025. By 2022, Phase 1 successfully connected 7.7 million premises with fibre, while Phase 2 targets reaching nine million premises by 2025.

Rising demand for high-speed internet services and competitively priced fibre broadband bundled plans from operators with benefits like unlimited internet and access to subscription video on-demand (SVOD) platforms will be another driver for fibre broadband service adoption in the region.

The study also predicted that China will lead the fixed broadband market in the APAC region, driven by growth in fibre-to-the-home/business (FTTH/B) subscriptions, because of the government’s efforts to expand and upgrade fibre-optic infrastructure.

However, Singapore is set to have the highest share of FTTH/B lines as a percentage of total fixed broadband lines, reaching 99.7% in 2029. This will be driven by expected huge demand for high-speed connectivity and the continued rise in fibre broadband connections among residential and business customers backed by initiatives by the government and telcos to expand and upgrade fibre broadband connectivity in the country.

Commenting on the research findings, Kantipudi Pradeepthi, a telecoms analyst at GlobalData, said: “The growth in the APAC fixed broadband services market will be led by fibre broadband segment. Fibre-optic access lines will account for about 97% of the total fixed broadband lines in the APAC region by 2029. For instance, China’s telecoms regulator, MIIT, announced that the country has expanded its gigabit optical fibre network, with 97 new cities achieving gigabit city status in 2023, and aims to ensure that all counties and townships along borders have gigabit fibre connectivity by the end of 2025.”