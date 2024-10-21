Synology takes aim at enterprise customers and flash storage

Synology is best known as a network-attached storage (NAS) provider in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and even consumer space, but it has plans to get into the enterprise.

It’s a specialist in hard disk drive (HDD)-based NAS boxes – although it has an SSD range, the FS – but the supplier has plans to elbow its way among the likes of Dell, HPE and NetApp in the cold data space.

“SMEs remain our target market but sales to large enterprises form one-third of our revenue today,” said Ivan Lebowski, sales team lead for Synology in France and Africa. “Among our customers are Unesco, which backs up 70 VMs at its sites with our products.

“We also have numerous hospital customers in France that prefer to deploy additional NAS on-site because they are cheaper, easy to use and more compliant than cloud storage.”

Synology NAS boxes comprise: DiskStation (DS) boxes that hold up to 12 drives for the desktop; RackStation (RS) arrays that go from 1U to 4U and contain between four and 16 HDDs, and up to 320TB; a 4U rack, the 4U High Density (HD) 6500 that takes up to 60 HDDs and goes to 1.2PB raw; and the FlashStation (FS) that runs up to 24 flash drives and is aimed at databases, virtual machines (VMs) or online transaction processing (OLTP).

The products use two redundant connections and disks are deployed in RAID to protect against outages. According to the controller, it’s possible to extend the array by up to four extra shelves. The HD6500 can go up to 6PB in raw capacity like this and 4PB useable after factoring in RAID redundancy.

“The HD6500 is a big success in hospitals, where it is used primarily for medical imagery, but also in video production environments for video archiving,” said Lebowski.

The arrays provide NAS file storage shared via Ethernet. Some models can be used in block mode via Fibre Channel or iSCSI, typically in backup use cases for VMware or Hyper-V VMs.

Synology plans to launch models that will take SSD next year. “We already use NVMe SSDs in our professional products, but only as cache,” said Lebowski.

“In 2025, they’ll be available as storage capacity. That’s in answer to enterprises that need more throughput,” he said, suggesting uses will extend beyond storage of cold data.