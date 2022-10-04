NFS vs SMB vs CIFS: File storage protocols defined

Network file system (NFS), server message block (SMB) and common internet file system (CIFS) are all file access storage protocols, used to access files on remote servers and storage servers (such as NAS storage) as if they were local files.

They are not the file system, but they are protocols that operate at the application layer to establish synchronised communication between applications and storage, via the file system, whichever one may be in use. As application layer protocols, they are of the same order as HTTP, FTP, POP, and SMTP, for example.

NFS, SMB and CIFS are generally used with NAS file access storage systems, not SAN block storage, which can access blocks within files.

NFS: roots in Linux/Unix NFS is mostly used with Linux and Unix operating systems. It was originally developed by Sun Microsystems in 1984 and is now at version 4, with parallel file access functionality (pNFS, used in scale-out NAS). NFS uses a client-server architecture to make files accessible to multiple computers on a LAN. Admins can set which files are accessible by who (including via access control tools such as Active Directory) and NFS keeps up with synching data between machines. NFS could run on the internet, in theory, but it lacks the ability to handle complex routing instructions and it is not encrypted by default. Although developed by a Unix vendor and often used for Unix and Linux, NFS can also be used in Windows environments.