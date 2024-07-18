Growth in nude image sharing heightens cyber abuse risk

The growing normalisation of the widespread storing and sharing of self-created intimate images in the UK is heightening the risk of online abuse faced by both women and men, researchers at Kaspersky have warned.

In a global study, Kaspersky highlighted the fundamental shift in attitudes to self-created, or amateur, pornographic content, and a change in the unwritten rules of social and romantic interactions in the digital age that means many people now consider sharing such content an accepted part of dating.

In the UK, the study found that 20% of people store explicit images of themselves on their devices, with the highest rates found among 16-24 year-olds, where this rises to 40%, followed by 25-34 year-olds, where it rises to 38%.

A quarter of respondents had shared such images of themselves with people they are chatting to online, increasing to a high of 50% of 25-34 year-olds.

“Our research highlights the increasing normalisation of a critical societal issue: the public, especially younger individuals, are sharing intimate images in increasing numbers without considering the consequences,” said Kaspersky principal security researcher David Emm.

“Over the past 25 years, technology has made capturing and sharing such images effortless, and there have been significant shifts in behaviour and attitudes towards online dating, accelerating the trend of sharing intimate messages,” he added.

“Awareness of the risks that are being taken can empower individuals to make more informed digital choices.”

Kaspersky said its UK findings correlated strongly with the now widespread problem of intimate image abuse (IIA), known more sensationally as “revenge porn”, with 33% of UK respondents saying they either knew someone who had experienced such abuse or experienced it themselves, rising to 69% of 16-24 year-olds and 63% of 25-34 year-olds.

A total of 14% of those who had shared such material that they had received admitted sharing it for revenge purposes after the breakdown of a relationship, and 11% to frighten their victims.