Zoom unveils no-code workflow builder to boost workplace efficiency

In the latest part of its strategy to reinvent the technologies underpinning the new world of work, not only for its customers but also itself, Zoom Communications has introduced a beta of its Workflow Automation option, designed to increase efficiency and reduce time spent on routine tasks.

Moreover, the new option forms part of the Zoom Workplace family of technologies, aiming to help users build complex workflows across third-party applications so they can spend time on more meaningful work and collaborate more seamlessly with colleagues. It also automates workflows within Zoom Team Chat, its AI-powered chat solution. More product capabilities are said to be coming soon.

Explaining the rationale for the launch, Zoom said that in today’s “fast-paced work environment”, efficiency is paramount, and that its Workplace bundle would help users make the most of their workdays with “innovative” features.

Users are able to deploy Workflow Automation to set up automated messages in Team Chat introducing new members to a channel, create recurring reminders for project status updates, simplify the process of submitting time off requests, and prompt users with questionnaires to collect feedback inside a chat channel. Zoom claimed these capabilities would help to empower users to save time and do their best work as they don’t need technical skills to build workflows, they just need to activate the drag-and-drop functionality, with no coding required.

Avoiding any issues surrounding the fact that building workflows into a platform can be complex, Zoom said with Workflow Automation, a user can select from pre-built templates or build their own workflow to automate everyday tasks. It allows users to automate tasks to focus more on strategic decision-making and boost overall productivity.

Examples of these tasks include scheduling recurring project updates and reminding the team to post status updates to a Team Chat channel or efficiently gathering and collecting input, whether it be for a feature request, user feedback or incident reports.

To simplify workstreams, the system has been built to set up sequential, conditional or switch-based workflows that automate multiple paths and outcomes. Users can establish workflows in Team Chat where incoming feedback is automatically categorised based on keywords. If the keyword mentioned is related to “billing” it can route to the finance channel, or if it is related to “technical issues” it can alert the IT support channel. Automation helps to optimise response times and ensure efficient handling of diverse inquiries within Team Chat.

“We built Workflow Automation to be easy for teams of all sizes and abilities to use. We’re launching Workflow Automation with Team Chat first because it’s an opportunity to strengthen collaboration with team members and get work done asynchronously,” explained Wei Li, head of Zoom Team Chat at Zoom. “Workflow Automation helps teams by taking the guesswork out of setting up workflows and helps cut down on tedious and repetitive tasks.”

During the beta period, Workflow Automation will be made available to select paid Zoom users at no additional cost. At general availability, paid plans will include unlimited standard workflow runs and allotments of premium workflow runs, with specific per-run charges for allotment overruns.