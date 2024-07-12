CityFibre sees 100x speed improvement in new tech, network upgrade testing

After having fully automated its network infrastructure platform test environment, leading UK gigabit broadband network firm CityFibre is claiming to have increased the speed, volume and accuracy of its testing, while also supporting innovation and the future introduction of emerging technologies.

With the facility, the UK’s largest independent full-fibre network provider said it now has a dedicated site where all its new products, network technology changes and software upgrades can be tested “rigorously” prior to implementation across its nationwide network. As a result, CityFibre said it’s now able to accelerate operational readiness and bring new products, network technology and software upgrades to market sooner.

The new end-to-end test automation capability is said to enable testing to be carried out up to 100x faster while increasing test capacity by 300%.

With tests previously taking 15 minutes now taking under 10 seconds and the ability to run tests outside core working hours, CityFibre said its engineers now have more time to address issues raised during the tests themselves.

The automation offering is also intended to enable rapid analysis and interrogation of test data, while maximising equipment lifecycle by reducing manual touches in an otherwise high touch environment.

Advanced test infrastructure was provided by test automation company Red Helix, combined with a bespoke automation framework designed and built with professional services from IGXGlobal UK.

Red Helix’s test infrastructure combines technologies such as Keysight Ixia Novus and IxLoad platforms to simulate network environments and improve equipment lifecycle, reliability and flexibility. Huber+Suhner Polatis optical switches and Lepton Systems Layer 1 switches were used to facilitate physical connectivity and eliminate the need for cabling before each test. The test infrastructure environment was then controlled using Quali CloudShell test automation software, allowing for continuous remote testing, scheduling and management of multiple tests through a simple interface with consolidated reporting.

IGXGlobal UK’s design and implementation capabilities helped to deliver the new automated testing framework that incorporates Open Source Testing Frameworks integrated into Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) tooling. This allowed engineers to schedule and rapidly perform hundreds of tests in a single keystroke, with results then automatically highlighting issues. The same framework also enables CityFibre to fully test any new software release or emerging technology in a consistent and repeatable way.

“Rigorous testing is key to ensuring that new products and network technology upgrades can get to market faster,” said CityFibre group chief technology officer David Tomalin. “The new carrier grade, future-fit testing infrastructure and processes we have put in place through our partnerships with Red Helix and IGXGlobal UK have transformed our capabilities, driving greater speed, volume, accuracy and efficiency. This will deliver even better outcomes for our wholesale partners and the homes and businesses they serve.”

Red Helix technology director Rob Pocock added: “CityFibre’s determination to implement a world-class test automation environment has made this project hugely rewarding. Without the burden of legacy technology and systems, CityFibre is now able to harness the full potential of test automation. This dramatically improves the quality of its testing and the speed at which it can innovate and implement change, maintaining its position as the full-fibre market leader.”