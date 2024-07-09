Tony’s Chocolonely gains Salesforce comfort with Own SaaS backup

Chocolate maker Tony’s Chocolonely has deployed cloud-to-cloud backup from Own in a move that has seen it become fully protected in its Salesforce.com environment. Previously, it regularly lost customer data without knowing it, and also ran up against storage space limitations that halted work.

The Netherlands-based company employs 300 people in offices across Europe and runs a manufacturing plant in Belgium. Its IT infrastructure is dominated by the cloud, with core apps that include Salesforce.com for customer interaction, plus Microsoft Business Central, Shopify – currently in migration – and Boomi integration, but it had lacked cloud-to-cloud backup capability.

Key issues with Salesforce.com were that it ran out of storage space and the customer had to restore customer records in case of error, said senior business partner in the IT team, Martijn van Kelegom.

“We’re a young team and we recruit people based on their entrepreneurship, so they’re not necessarily good at understanding IT,” he said.

“That means we have colleagues that sometimes mess up and then we need to get things back. We needed a way of dealing with those scenarios.”

Previously when using Salesforce.com, Van Kelegom’s team could often not recover data that had been accidentally lost.

“I had to scrape the Salesforce.com recycling bin to see what was there, but if anything was older than two weeks, it would have been deleted anyway,” he said. “So, if we didn’t know it was gone for longer than that time, it was gone.”