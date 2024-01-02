China’s UNC4841 pivots to new Barracuda ESG zero-day

The Chinese state threat actor tracked as UNC4841 that last year attacked users of Barracuda Networks’ Email Security Gateway (ESG) appliances through a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability has been back in action, exploiting a newly disclosed zero-day to target high-profile Barracuda customers.

Barracuda officially disclosed the vulnerability on Christmas Eve, three days after it had deployed an update to all active ESG appliances, but not before UNC4841 had exploited it to deliver new variants of its Seaspy and Saltwater malwares to a “limited number” of devices.

The vulnerability in question, CVE-2023-7102, is an arbitrary code execution (ACE) flaw in the Spreadsheet::ParseExcel open source library, a Perl module that is in turn used by the open source Amavis virus scanner, which runs on ESG appliances.

Speaking to Computer Weekly sister title TechTarget Security on 28 December 2023, Mandiant senior incident response consultant Austin Larsen, who has worked extensively with Barracuda since the May 2023 disclosures, said: “Mandiant believes this campaign was initiated on our about 30 November 2023 as part of UNC4841’s ongoing espionage operations.

“Barracuda responded promptly by deploying updates to remediate the vulnerability and the ESG appliances that may have been compromised by the newly identified malware variants,” he said.

According to Mandiant, the vulnerability can be easily exploited if the target receives an email with a specially crafted Excel attachment. When the Barracuda ESG appliance scans this inbound email, the code executes without any input from the user, which makes it particularly dangerous.

Barracuda said that given the update was deployed automatically, its customers do not need to take any further action.

Second designation However, the story does not end there. Given that the vulnerable Perl module is used by others in a wider context, the ACE flaw has also been assigned a second designation, CVE-2023-7101. “This Perl module is used to parse Excel files,” said Mike Walters, president and co-founder of Action1, a patch management specialist. “The vulnerability in Spreadsheet::ParseExcel is caused by passing unverified input data from a file to the “eval” function with a string type. “Specifically, the issue is related to the evaluation of numeric format strings in Excel’s parsing logic,” he said. “Organisations using Spreadsheet::ParseExcel in their solutions are urged to investigate CVE-2023-7101 and take necessary remediation steps immediately. Regarding the new campaign by this known actor, experts believe that the APT still possesses more zero-days, which will be used cautiously in attacks against large targets.”