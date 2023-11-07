Unesco unveils seven-point anti-disinformation plan

Amid a wave of online mis- and disinformation centred on global flashpoint issues such as the climate crisis, attacks and wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and growing concerns that the critical 2024 USs presidential election will once again be tainted by malicious actors, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has revealed a seven-point action plan to address the problem that it says constitutes a “major threat to stability and social cohesion”.

Based on an “unprecedented” consultation process that drew over 10,000 contributions from 134 United Nations (UN) members over the past 18 months, the 40-page action plan outlines core principles that must be respected, and concrete measures that must be implemented by governments, regulatory authorities, tech platforms, and civil society.

“Digital technology has enabled immense progress on freedom of speech. But social media platforms have also accelerated and amplified the spread of false information and hate speech, posing major risks to societal cohesion, peace and stability,” said Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay.

“To protect access to information, we must regulate these platforms without delay, while at the same time protecting freedom of expression and human rights.”

Unesco’s proposals are organised around seven principles that must be respected when it comes to tackling disinformation:

That the impact on human rights become a compass for all decision-making, at every stage and by all stakeholders;

That independent public regulators be set up – or tasked – all over the world, with clearly defined roles and adequate resources to perform their mission;

That these regulators coordinate through a wider network to prevent tech companies taking advantage of any regulatory disparities;

That content moderation be feasible and effective at scale, across all regions and in all languages;

That accountability and transparency be established within tech platform algorithms, which too often centre maximum engagement at the expense of the truth;

That tech platforms take the initiative to educate and train their users to think critically;

And that regulators and tech platforms together take stronger measures around sensitive moments, such as elections or crises.