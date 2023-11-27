The Security Interviews: Zeki Turedi, field CTO Europe, CrowdStrike

Cyber crime has become an inevitable part of online life. From ransomware to quishing, there is a multitude of risks that come from being online. While companies are countering these malicious activities, they need to constantly evolve and improve their security to circumvent the latest cyber attacks.

Zeki Turedi, field CTO EMEA at CrowdStrike, has witnessed first-hand the rise of organised crime groups (OCGs) online. Turedi began his cyber security career working in IT for law enforcement, before joining a company that manufactured digital forensic software.

Around the time that cyber crime first began to emerge as a factor, law enforcement was still using traditional digital forensics techniques to perform incident response. However, with a widespread increase in cyber attacks in a relatively short space of time, the old techniques and technologies were no longer appropriate. As such, new digital forensic techniques were developed for incident response.

“Digital forensics has always been about finding artefacts; the fingerprints and breadcrumbs of the attacker doing something they shouldn’t be doing,” explains Turedi. “It’s still about finding those breadcrumbs to understand what the malicious actors are trying to do. This time, it’s less about the investigation of what happened after the breach and more focused around making sure we can kick out the adversary as quickly as possible before the breach.”

The nature of cyber crime has evolved since the commodification of the internet in the 1990s. Originally, in the first incarnation of the internet, it was typically lone hackers in their bedrooms seeing what they could get away with; now, it has become a vector for organised crime groups (OCGs) to exploit.

“We have seen cyber crime groups exponentially grow, especially after Covid,” says Turedi. “Nation states are still there, but we see the same amount of nation states that we have always done. That just shows a lot of criminal organisations across the globe have realised that it’s a good way of making extra revenue and have invested in this space.”

Threat intelligence Just as the ancient Chinese military general and philosopher Lau Tzu recommended you “know your enemy”, a key element of cyber security is threat intelligence – information concerning current cyber attacks that can be analysed to mitigate cyber security risks. Digital forensics have become an important part of threat intelligence, as recognising known code and techniques enables security experts to identify suspected perpetrators behind a cyber attack. “Threat intelligence is taking all that knowledge and experience of protecting customers,” explains Turedi. “It’s data based on information from what we’ve been seeing, by having a global presence protecting customers across the globe and responding to incidents.” In recent years, it has become apparent that anyone can become a target for a cyber attack. Previously, larger businesses would be targeted because of their turnover, but with the widespread availability of hacking tools and malicious services, such as ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), and the relatively low cost of these, any organisation or individual can now be targeted and held to ransom. Just as legitimate organisations use their profits to invest in themselves and improve their security posture, so too do OCGs, purchasing new technologies and learning cutting-edge techniques. OCGs are now using machine learning to partially automate their attacks. Brute force attacks already do this to a lesser extent, by bombarding login portals with common passwords, but now OCGs are using automation to scan networks for known vulnerabilities that can be exploited. OCGs are like modern-day hydras – when one head is removed, more appear to take its place. OCGs are frequently distributed entities that may coordinate their actions with other OCGs and share the access permissions they have gained. The international nature of cyber crime is a further challenge that makes it difficult to track down OCGs. Although there has been some success in arresting high-profile criminals, it is unlikely they will ever all be caught. “A lot of these criminal groups aren’t single groups, they are multiple groups working together,” explains Turedi. “You have one group that develops ransomware-as-a-service, you then have another group that creates another toolset, and a different group altogether that actually puts all the pieces together and targets a certain organisation. We even see separation between groups that will initially target a company and gain access, then sell that access off to another criminal group, who will then do the ransomware and exfiltration.” Following Covid, there has been an increase in cyber crime. With more people connecting to corporate networks due to remote working, OCGs seized the opportunity to exploit this trend. “There were quite a lot of opportunities when companies were struggling to sort themselves out after lockdown,” recalls Turedi. “We saw a lot of new criminal groups appear during that time and use that opportunity. We saw them take that reward and reinvest in themselves.” There has also been a shift in attack methodologies. Just as organisations are now using multi-factor authentication (MFA) to counter the weaknesses in passwords, OCGs are attempting to bypass MFAs. Malicious actors are posing as legitimate employees and contacting helpdesks to divert secondary access permissions and thereby gain access to sensitive networks.