The security interviews: Exploiting AI for good and for bad

Artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise. People are discussing the onset of Terminator-style AI that obliterates mankind - and not only as a joke. Those with less apocalyptic viewpoints consider the risk of AI taking out a huge tranche of work that has traditionally been carried out by people. In turn this leads to civil unrest, an AI underclass, and Mad Max style breakdown in societal values.

Regardless of your preferred movie analogy, there is no doubt AI will automate many things - both good and bad.

Max Heinemeyer believes AI is one of those phrases that can mean many things to different people. The chief product officer at Darktrace, says: “AI could be used by attackers, by the bad guys and bad girls,” he says. From a risk perspective he says: “AI brings a lot of automation to the table.”

Imagine a security operations centre with analysts watching attacks in real time, identifying what is being targeted and immediately racing to block the attack vector. AI automates everything - both from the perspective of automating attacks and automating defence: “We see that in the defence space where you can augment the human to detect attacks. You can then respond to them very easily with machine learning systems.”

Heinemeyer used to be an ethical hacker. Discussing what happens at Darktrace, he says: “Penetration testers and the red team think a lot about how an attacker could use machine learning to automate their processes to become more efficient to scale up their attacks and make them more successful.”

But now AI has moved beyond automation. Looking at large language models, which some industry experts see as representing the tipping point that ultimately leads to wide-scale AI adoption, Heinemeyer believes that an AI capable of writing code offers attackers the opportunity to develop much more bespoke and tailored, sophisticated attacks. Imagine, he says, highly personalised phishing messages that have error-free grammar and no spelling mistakes.

For its customers, he says Darktrace uses machine learning to learn what normal looks like in business email data: “We learn exactly how you communicate, what syntax you use in your emails, what attachments you receive, who you talk to, and when this is internal or external.We can detect if somebody sends an email that is unusual for you.”