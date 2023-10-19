Sellafield local authority unsure if data was stolen six years on from North Korea ransomware attack

Copeland Borough Council, which has in recent months been reorganised into Cumberland Council, was hit by a wave of WannaCry ransomware attacks in May 2017 that caused havoc at a number of UK public service providers over a bank holiday weekend.

The following year, Copeland bosses told the BBC that no sensitive data had been taken as part of the cyber attack, which was then thought to have cost the local authority around £2m.

However, a council source said senior managers have told staff in the years following those press statements, during IT induction sessions, that they “still don’t know who did it and what [information] was lost” during the 2017 attack.

The US and the UK have attributed the WannaCry ransomware campaign, which hit hospitals and local authorities in Britain, to North Korea. The North Korean advanced persistent threat group known as Lazarus, thought to be behind WannaCry, has since been linked to a number of other high-profile cyber attacks targeting medical research bodies and energy firms.



Copeland Borough Council and the new Cumberland authority are in many ways unremarkable rural local authorities. But they are unique in holding extensive documents that include sensitive information about Sellafield, Europe’s biggest nuclear site.

The council source, who wished to remain anonymous, described Copeland and Cumberland as a potential “Achilles heel” for the facility, which stores 70-75% of the UK’s most radioactive waste.



Alongside extensive planning information, Copeland also held considerable operational data on Sellafield, which directly employs more than 11,000 people, the vast majority of whom are based at Seascale, along the Cumbrian coast.



Operational data held by the two Cumbrian councils can cover the movement of nuclear inventory, waste management, planning information and services provided to Sellafield by contractors.

The most recent audit report for the council, produced by consultancy firm Grant Thornton, highlighted a number of failings and a disjointed culture in Copeland’s finance department, which a councillor said also extended to its IT function.

Joseph Gayouba, a former councillor at Copeland and elected representative at the new Cumberland authority, told Computer Weekly there was a lack of continuity across the former organisation, extending to Copeland’s IT function.

“According to Grant Thornton’s audit reports on Copeland, there was a heavy reliance on agency staff to carry out critical roles,” he said. “This added costs to the organisation and caused problems with business continuity and organisational stability.”

Computer Weekly understands that, following the 2017 ransomware attack, Copeland brought in a permanent IT manager in a bid to address concerns around cyber security vulnerabilities.

Copeland bosses pointed to the 2017 cyber attack as a key factor behind the council’s failure to submit audited accounts for four consecutive years. It was cited again last week, by the council’s legacy auditor, as a “discrepancy” of £8m was highlighted in its books.

Years of financial disarray at Copeland have contributed to a £28.9m shortfall in the new Cumberland authority, which was established in April this year.

Cyber security failings A significant oversight in Copeland’s IT regime, the Grant Thornton report found, was its lack of a disaster recovery plan before and after the 2017 cyber attack. Computer Weekly asked Cumberland to confirm whether it holds a disaster recovery plan for the new combined authority, which covers much of west Cumbria – including Sellafield sites. At the time of publication, Cumberland said it held an “emergency plan”, but had not provided further details of the document, nor a copy of it. Russell Price, chair at the Continuity Forum, pointed out that it was “remiss” of the council not to hold such a critical protocol document. “A local authority is a ‘Category 1 Responder’ under the Civil Contingencies Act,” he said. “If there was an incident, there are obligations on them around disaster recovery, business continuity, incident management [and so on] that are most definitely Category 1 Responders’ responsibilities.” Price added that funding cuts from central government, recruitment challenges and a slowness to adapt to cyber security threats across the UK’s public sector during these years helped explain why Copeland was left exposed to such threats. He said, however, that the council handled communications poorly when it publicly claimed that no sensitive data had been lost at the time, before this had been confirmed. “That is the antithesis of good practice according to the various national and international standards that exist,” said Price. “If you don’t know or are unsure, you should say you don’t know, that you’ll find out, and communicate it as soon as you find out. That is a legitimate answer, even if it’s painful and puts people under pressure.”