Lords begin inquiry into large language models

The House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee has launched an inquiry into the risks and opportunities presented by large language models (LLMs), and how the UK government should respond to the technology’s proliferation.

LLMs are a type of machine learning that underpin generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, which are trained on massive amounts of data to generate mostly text-based outputs.

Officially launched with a call for written evidence at the start of July 2023, the inquiry is now in the process of holding oral evidence sessions with various expert witnesses, with a particular focus on how LLMs will develop over the next three years and how the government should approach the tech going forward.

“The latest large language models present enormous and unprecedented opportunities. Early indications suggest seismic and exciting changes are ahead,” said committee chair Baroness Beeston.

“But we need to be clear-eyed about the challenges. We have to investigate the risks in detail and work out how best to address them – without stifling innovation in the process. We also need to be clear about who wields power as these models develop and become embedded in daily business and personal lives.

“This thinking needs to happen fast, given the breakneck speed of progress. We mustn’t let the most scary of predictions about the potential future power of AI distract us from understanding and tackling the most pressing concerns early on. Equally, we must not jump to conclusions amid the hype.”

First evidence session During the first evidence session on 12 September, Ian Hogarth, an angel investor and tech entrepreneur who is now chair of the government’s Frontier AI Taskforce, noted the ongoing development and proliferation of LLMs would largely be driven by access to resources, in both financial and computing power terms. “Compute is getting cheaper, so more people are able to build these models. If we use history as a guide, when OpenAI trained GPT-3, there was one model at the scale of GPT-3 in the world, and now there must be 100-plus. When OpenAI trained GPT-4, there was one GPT-4 scale model, and there will probably be 10 by the middle of next year,” he said. “I believe that it may not continue quite as quickly, but that we will stay on an exponential where you see a 10 orders of magnitude increase in compute in a given period. The reason for that is that there is a huge amount of money to be made. “These tools will be used for lots of commercial purposes, so the amount of money being invested in making these systems more powerful will increase, as it has already. A decade ago, $20m was invested in companies trying to build super-intelligent AI, and now it is $20bn. There is a race occurring between companies and countries to build these very powerful systems.” In terms of his work in the Taskforce, Hogarth added its focus for the past 11 weeks since launching has been using its £100m budget to bring top-level technical talent into government, so that it can more easily reckon with the challenges presented by various forms of AI and compete with expertise available in the private sector. “We have 10 people so far with real frontier expertise, with PhD-level through to professor-level experience in the field,” he said. “These are some of the hardest to hire people in the world right now. It is a real challenge. You are offering to bring people into the public sector when they are being offered 10 times that amount to stay in the private sector.” However, Neil Lawrence, a professor of machine learning at the University of Cambridge and former advisory board member at the government’s Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation, noted the £100m earmarked for the Taskforce pales in comparison to other sources of government funding. “Mr Hogarth is here representing a £100m investment over five years. The [UK Research and Innovation] UKRI budget is something on the order of £7bn a year,” he said, adding very little attention has been given to previous public investments into AI, including £30m given to the Trustworthy Autonomous Systems Hub. “I am a little nervous about all this attention on quite a small investment. Let us be very frank: I appreciate that it is public money but, given the scale of investment we are talking about, and the scale of the challenge, which is to revolutionise the way we think about many of our institutions, this is not a lot of money.” Commenting on developments in the US, Lawrence added it was increasingly becoming accepted that the only way to deal with AI there is to let big tech take the lead: “My concern is that, if large tech is in control, we effectively have autocracy by the back door. It feels like, even if that were true, if you want to maintain your democracy, you have to look for innovative solutions.” Likening this to the production of written texts before the invention of the printing press, he further added part of the problem with AI is “that computers are being controlled by the modern equivalent of scribes”. “The software engineering profession exists in the modern equivalent of guilds and has an incredible amount of power over governments. A lot of the things we are looking at are about how to deal with those power asymmetries. During my time at the AI Council, when it existed, this was the type of question that we were concerned about.”