North Koreans using new zero-day to target security researchers

A nation-state threat actor backed by the North Korean government has begun a new phase of a nearly two-year-old campaign targeting legitimate cyber security researchers, leveraging an as-yet undisclosed zero-day to gain access to their victims.

The zero-day in question was uncovered by Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG). It has been reported to the supplier whose product it affects and is in the process of being patched. For operational security reasons, little more can be said about it.

However, TAG researchers Clement Lecigne and Maddie Stone said they were revealing some details of their work now to safeguard the community.

“While our analysis of this campaign continues, we are providing an early notification of our initial findings to warn the security research community. We hope this…will remind security researchers that they could be targets of government-backed attackers and to stay vigilant of security practices,” wrote Lecigne and Stone.

“We are committed to sharing our findings with the security community to raise awareness, and with companies and individuals that might have been targeted by these activities. We hope that improved understanding of tactics and techniques will enhance threat hunting capabilities and lead to stronger user protections across the industry.”

The group’s activity was first highlighted in January 2021, although TAG had been tracking it for some months prior to that. The threat actor spent considerable time and effort building credibility as a supposed security researcher themselves, establishing a research blog and using sock puppet profiles on Twitter (now X) to interact with their targets and amplify their reach.

They also went to the trouble of populating their blog with content detailing new publicly disclosed threats and vulnerabilities, and even solicited guest posts from their unwitting targets.

The group’s latest campaign is using X to build a social rapport with its targets, in one case carrying on a months-long conversation in which they attempted to collaborate with one researcher on topics of interest.

However, the threat actor has now used an account established on the thriving Infosec.Exchange Mastodon instance for security pros, which currently has more than 18,000 members, many of them highly prominent researchers and leaders at high-profile cyber organisations.

Having made contact via social media, they move their chats to encrypted messaging apps such as Signal or WhatsApp to develop the relationship further. Once this is done, the threat actor sends a malicious file containing the zero-day in a “popular software package”.

Exploitation of this zero-day results in the collection and exfiltration of information, including screenshots, to the threat actor’s command-and-control domain. The shellcode in the exploit is constructed similarly to that used in other North Korean exploits, Lecigne and Stone noted.