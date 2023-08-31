Thousands of Klarna staff access ChatGPT Enterprise

Payments fintech Klarna is providing its employees with access to OpenAI’s enterprise version of ChatGPT in a bid to enable them to better support its 150 million users of its payments services.

The enterprise version of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, ChatGPT Enterprise, promises enterprise-grade security to reassure businesses concerned about their data.

Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said the company’s employees can use the technology in their day-to-day work, adding that the use of artificial intelligence is his top priority: “When I come to work, I focus solely on how AI can help us realise our vision faster.”

Klarna, which offers payment services such as Buy-Now-Pay-Later, was founded in 2005. The Stockholm-based fintech is one of a number of startups described as unicorns – meaning it has a valuation of more than $1bn. It received a full European Union banking licence from Finansinspektionen in 2017 and has since spread its business and expanded its portfolio.

The company said it has implemented OpenAI’s API which offers “higher speeds, better availability and enterprise-level data security than the consumer-focused ChatGPT”.

Some 2,500 Klarna employees now have access to the API and are using the technology for features such as making AI-powered shopping recommendations and streamlining customer service.

“One of the things I’m following closely right now is exactly how many of our employees are using their OpenAI account. We are currently at 2,500 out of 5,000 employees. So even though we push everyone to test, test, test and explore, still only 50% of our employees use it daily. That’s why we have to find new ways to get more people to use OpenAI’s fantastic tech,” said Siemiatkowsk.

When it launched the new version eon 28 August, OpenAI said: “We’re launching ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customisation options, and much more. “

It added that the software can be used by staff across business: “We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive. Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customised for your organisation, and that protects your company data.”

A recent study of 5,000 senior executives across the globe by Accenture revealed that that 98% of senior executives believe generative AI will spark significant creativity and innovation, and 95% said it will usher in a new era of enterprise intelligence.