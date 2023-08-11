Voxnube, Altigen unite for cloud-based Microsoft Teams phone systems in Europe

UK-based voice cloud expert Voxnube has entered into a partnership with Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider Altigen Communications to offer UK and European enterprises what they believe will be a comprehensive suite of Microsoft Teams services.

Part of the Microsoft 365 suite, Microsoft Teams currently boasts more than 300 million monthly active users worldwide.

Teams Phone, a licensed add-on to Microsoft Teams, is the market leader in cloud calling, with more than 80 million monthly active users.

The two companies also believe organisations that have adopted Teams are now increasingly migrating from their legacy PBCX and UCaaS platforms to Teams Phone, as evidenced by the 45% year-over-year growth in Teams Phone users. This, said Voxnube and Altigen Communications, will create opportunities as core communications markets expand.

Voxnube has developed an end-to-end platform for provisioning, managing and adding applications to voice calling via Teams.

It enables enterprises to provision SIP Trunking, DDI Numbers and calling plan bundles using a single portal and interface. Enterprises benefit from external calling via Teams in addition to intelligent and direct routing, as well as apps that include analytics, interactive voice response, workgroup routing, contact centre, call recording and more.

For its part, Altigen Communications delivers fully managed unified communications services for the Teams Phone System. Its cloud PBX and multi-channel contact centre offerings natively integrate with Teams Phone System and Office 365 to deliver business-critical communications capabilities. Altigen’s offerings are delivered as fully managed cloud services and are available through our global network of certified resellers.

The partnership will combine Voxnube’s Teams voice calling services with Altigen’s multi-channel intelligent routing offerings. The intended result is to enable enterprises in the UK and Europe to use Microsoft Teams as their primary communications and collaboration platform, including external calling.

“There’s a growing opportunity for European enterprises to expand and optimise how they use Teams for collaboration and communications,” said Altigen president and CEO Jerry Fleming. “With the right solutions, enterprises gain new agility and flexibility within their organisation and are able to adapt to changing user behaviours.

“Voxnube is an ideal partner for Altigen, as it has the knowledge and expertise to successfully deliver our Teams-based solutions,” he said. “Voxnube has been instrumental in opening doors for Altigen to both enterprise customers and global telecom resellers so we can bring our solutions to more customers across the UK and Europe.”

We’re delighted to be working with Altigen to drive these opportunities home,” added Voxnube Mike CEO Hejsak.