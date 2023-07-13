Microsoft issues new warning over Chinese cyber espionage

A Chinese-state advanced persistent threat (APT) actor tracked as Storm-0558 hacked into email accounts at multiple government agencies, and was able to lay low for over a month until being discovered and kicked out by Microsoft, it has been revealed.

In a disclosure notice published on Tuesday 11 July to coincide with its monthly round of security updates, Microsoft revealed details of an investigation it undertook based on customer reporting, beginning on 16 June.

It found that beginning on 15 May, Storm-0558 accessed email data across 25 different organisations, and a smaller number of related personal email accounts from people associated with said organisations, using forged authentication tokens via an acquired Microsoft account consumer signing key.

Microsoft Security executive vice-president Charlie Bell said: “We assess this adversary [Storm-0558] is focused on espionage, such as gaining access to email systems for intelligence collection. This type of espionage-motivated adversary seeks to abuse credentials and gain access to data residing in sensitive systems.

“Microsoft’s real-time investigation and collaboration with customers let us apply protections in the Microsoft Cloud to protect our customers from Storm-0558’s intrusion attempts,” he said. “We’ve mitigated the attack and have contacted impacted customers. We’ve also been partnering with relevant government agencies like DHS CISA. We’re thankful they and others are working with us to help protect affected customers and address the issue. We’re grateful to our community for a swift, strong and coordinated response.

“The accountability starts right here at Microsoft,” said Bell. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to keep our customers safe. We are continually self-evaluating, learning from incidents, and hardening our identity/access platforms to manage evolving risks around keys and tokens.”