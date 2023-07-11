Malicious URL volumes soar as cyber criminals pull on Threads

Cyber fraudsters and scammers are already attempting to exploit last week’s launch of Meta’s latest social media venture, a “Twitter-killer” called Threads, to conduct phishing attacks and distribute malwares, according to analysis conducted by Veriti, a cyber security infrastructure startup founded by ex-Check Point execs, which launched out of stealth last year.

Veriti’s team said they had seen a surge in the creation of suspicious domains in the periods immediately before and after Threads launched, with more than 700 being registered around the world every day.

“These domains pose a significant risk as they can be used to deceive users, distribute malware and lure unsuspecting individuals into downloading untrusted versions of the app,” wrote Veriti marketing vice-president Yair Herling.

The Veriti team has compiled a list of suspicious domain lookalikes – all of which were registered on Monday 10 July – that use some variation on the Threads theme to trick users.

These include threads[.]ovh, threadsfollower[.]org, metathreads[.]social, threadsapp[.]shop and threadsinstagram[.]app. Many more are known to exist.

One example documented by the Veriti team is threadsappz[.]com, which was registered a few days ago, and at first glance would appear to offer the Android version of the Threads app to download. It does not, however, source the download from the Google Play store. Rather, it redirects to a Google Drive account from which an APK file can be downloaded.

There is no legitimate reason for any third-party to insert themselves into the supply chain and offer this service in such a way – given Threads is safely and readily obtainable via either the Android or iOS app stores – so this file almost certainly contains malware.