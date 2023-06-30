NHS data stolen in Manchester Uni ransomware attack

The cyber criminal organisation behind the developing ransomware attack on the University of Manchester appears to have accessed and stolen personally identifiable information (PII) on over a million NHS patients whose data was held by the university for research purposes.

According to The Independent, which was first to report the latest development, the dataset relates to trauma patients – including terror attack victims – treated at more than 200 hospitals, and the compromised information supposedly includes NHS numbers and the first three characters of patients’ home postcodes.

The university is said to have contacted NHS Trusts over the past few days to warn them of their potential exposure. It’s understood that impacted patients may not have known their data had been shared, and so should be alert to follow-on attacks, phishing emails or contact from the ransomware gang – which has already been harassing Manchester students.

NHS England declined to comment on the story, while the University of Manchester did not confirm specific details of the incident.

“We confirmed on 23 June that our systems have been accessed and student and alumni data has been copied,” said a university spokesperson. “Individuals have been informed of this cyber incident, and offered support and advice to further protect their data.

“Our investigations into impact are ongoing and we are continuing to work with relevant authorities and partners, including the Information Commissioner’s Office, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the National Crime Agency and other regulatory bodies.

“Our in-house data experts and external support are working around the clock to resolve this incident and respond to its impacts, and we are not able to comment further at this stage.”