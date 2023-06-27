ANZ IT pros get salary bump this year

More than half of IT professionals in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) received a higher salary this year, with average salaries in the two countries growing by 5%, a new study has found.

According to the latest Computer Weekly/TechTarget IT salary survey, over a third (36%) of respondents reported receiving a 2.1-5% increment, while a fifth had an increment of 1.1-2%. The average IT salary in ANZ stood at A$164,968 (NZ$178,688).

The salary increment in the tech sector underscores the tight IT labour market, even as organisations remain cautious amid the current macroeconomic uncertainty.

Most ANZ respondents (69%) claimed their organisations did not lay off IT personnel this year, while two-thirds had added additional headcount. The respondents were also optimistic about their salaries next year, with over a fifth expecting a bonus and half expecting higher pay.

In terms of staff movements, 45% of respondents planned to stay in their current jobs, which was the same as last year, while 39% were open to new opportunities but were not actively looking for a new job.

Of those who planned to leave, 44% wanted a higher salary, 28% sought to learn new skills and 20% were looking for a better work-life balance, which was one of the top priorities for ANZ respondents.

The skills that are in highest demand as cited by ANZ respondents are related to priorities around cyber security and IT transformation. According to the study, ANZ organisations are looking to fill positions in cyber security (32%), application development (23%), and IT infrastructure and cloud operations (22%) this year.

Across job functions, flexible work arrangements were widely adopted, with nearly four in 10 respondents working from home thrice a week, underscoring the trend that hybrid work is here to stay.

In Australia, the number of people working from home averaged just 4% in the lead up to 2020, and had been in gradual decline since the late ’90s, according Seek, an employment marketplace. Today, over a quarter of Australian workers consider remote work a must-have when looking for a new role.

More ANZ organisations are also driving the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda, with 84% noting that ESG is very or somewhat important.

Furthermore, over 60% are doing their part to address diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. They have also made strides in improving women representation in tech, with over half agreeing or strongly agreeing that women are represented in IT leadership positions, and seven in 10 agreeing that women and men with similar qualifications are paid equally at their organisations.