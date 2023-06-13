Umbrella market regulation: Government seeks contractor guidance on how to proceed

The UK government is seeking views on how best to regulate the umbrella company sector, following the publication of its highly anticipated market review that saw it outline its commitment to curbing the prevalence of tax avoidance and employment rights violations within the sector.

As previously detailed by Computer Weekly, the UK government launched a three-month consultation in November 2021, concerned with helping it get to grips with the inner workings of the presently unregulated umbrella market.

This was on the back of numerous complaints made by contracting market stakeholders and individual contractors about non-compliant umbrella companies acting as fronts for tax avoidance schemes, and reports of employees engaged through these firms missing out on holiday pay entitlements, for example.

The government has now published two documents in excess of 50 pages long on the back of this initial consultation, which concluded in February 2022. The reports respectively detail the summary of responses it received and the actions it is proposing to take to eradicate bad practices from the sector.

The initial consultation, overseen by HM Treasury, HM Revenue & Customs, and the Department for Business & Trade, garnered a total of 400 responses, with the vast majority (354) coming from individual contractors who have experience of being employed through umbrella companies.

As detailed in the summary of responses document, the government said it was clear respondents were in favour of umbrella company regulation, and said it would “continue to focus on addressing both the tax and employment law non-compliant behaviour in the umbrella company market”.

Part of this focus includes the launch of a follow-up consultation, which will remain open until 29 August 2023, on how best to go about regulating the market.

“As well as including strategic options to address tax non-compliance, the consultation will invite views on a proposed approach to defining umbrella companies for the purposes of employment law regulation,” the summary responses document stated.

Two-step process Getting the ball rolling on regulation will be a two-step process, as the government would first need to define what an umbrella company is in law before giving government ministers powers to make regulations that contain requirements for umbrella companies, the document stated. The government has put forward two options for covering off the first part of the process, with option one seeing umbrella companies defined as “a person or business who may be engaged as a corporate work-seeker by the employment business to employ or engage an individual looking for work,” it said. “The umbrella company would employ or engage that individual with a view to them being supplied to carry out work for a hirer, in line with arrangements between an employment business and a hirer.” Alongside this, the government is also proposing taking steps to simplify payment arrangements in the recruitment sector. “The industry has waited over a year to hear this response, and it is clear that some detailed work is required to consider all the options and identify the most appropriate way forward” Crawford Temple, Professional Passport “[This step] seeks to limit the ways individuals can be engaged and paid in the recruitment sector to one of four methods, one of which will be an umbrella company arrangement,” the document stated. “The government considers that this could be beneficial to tackling pay-related detriments, such as where workers do not receive their pay or holiday pay, which are the main reported issues, as well as avoiding unnecessarily long contractual chains.” An alternative option to defining umbrella companies involves setting three tests, all of which must be met for a business to be considered an umbrella company. “An advantage of this is that it would enable government to be very precise about the businesses to be brought in scope and offer a clear way of targeting the subsequent regulations or standards to the right business at the right point in the supply chain. “The definition of an umbrella company [in this scenario] would be based on two main components,” the document stated. “First, the umbrella company would have a direct contractual relationship with the individual who is supplied to carry out the work and a separate supply agreement with the employment business. “Second, the umbrella company receives a total gross amount, which includes sums to cover their employer costs and the individual’s gross income, from the employment business. They pass the individual their net pay, after making all necessary and agreed deductions.”