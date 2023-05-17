Pentera ups ante in penetration testing

More organisations are doling out bug bounties and conducting penetration testing to uncover security loopholes and assess their cyber defences, but such efforts can at times be manual and expensive.

Pentera, an Israeli startup which raised $150m in a funding round last year which took its value to $1bn, is hoping to improve how penetration testing is done through what it calls “automated security validation”.

Unlike penetration testing, which Pentera claimed only covers 15% of IT assets and is typically conducted just once a year, automated security validation is touted to be more complete, accurate and current, giving organisations a better sense of their resilience against mounting cyber threats.

The Pentera platform offers both internal and external security validation capabilities, with the former focused on validating internal security controls by identifying an organisation’s assets and their vulnerabilities, before simulating attacks generated by an algorithmic attack engine.

For an organisation’s external attack surface, Pentera offers the same capabilities from the outside in, mapping an organisation’s internet-facing assets and potential exploits that can be leveraged in a simulated attack.

“By emulating the adversaries’ perspective, we can show you, for the first time, not how you see yourself, but how the attacker sees you,” Amitai Ratzon, CEO at Pentera, told Computer Weekly. “Security professionals think they know what preventive solutions they should buy and how they should protect the castle, but they know very little about how attackers see them in a vectorial way.

“And we try to do it as realistically as possible, so if attackers don’t deploy lots of agents or ask you for the APIs [application programming interfaces] to Amazon to show you the vulnerabilities you have on the cloud, we don’t do that as well,” he added.