How Rolls-Royce uses citizen developers

Rolls-Royce has started using Microsoft Power Apps to provide a way for citizen developers in the business to develop their own applications.

The aerospace and defence company operates sandboxes in which staff can develop and test apps to meet the needs of individuals, teams, departments, or the entire business. The sandbox provides citizen developers with the ability to create scalable low-code apps and digital tools for improving productivity, rapid prototyping, research and development, testing, employee engagement and well-being.

By pulling intelligence from datasets, Rolls-Royce employees are able to develop apps to support the business. Analytics dashboards supported by Power BI help Rolls-Royce to capture and visualise data to enable the company to drive continuous improvement.

Starting small Phil Kaufman, head of self-service technologies at Rolls-Royce, says the company started small, looking for ideas where digitising could deliver a tangible business benefit. Rolls-Royce identified a small group of people who would be willing to learn how to use Power Apps and evangelise the benefits of being citizen developers, to demonstrate how the platform could be used in the business. The first application built using Power Apps is a checklist app to support manufacturing, which replaces an Excel spreadsheet. Discussing the app, Kaufman says: “It was tangible, usable and showed that our employees could build something and then own it afterwards.” Other Power Apps developments include a 24/7 on-call system for the company’s research and development department and a kudos app that helps employees praise one another. The latter, according to Rolls-Royce, has seen a 25% increase in employee engagement. “Traditionally, employee recognition would have been paper-based, on a piece of card that we would put on a wall somewhere,” he says. But post-Covid-19, he adds, “the world is different – now we work from home and there is less face-to-face interaction”. In response, Rolls-Royce wanted to replace the cards with something digital. Kaufman says the app, developed for the digital team in civil engineering at Rolls-Royce, enables someone to give a colleague positive feedback. “It’s a really good way to reach out to lots and lots of users. We’ve covered the whole of civil aerospace with this application, which wasn’t our intention originally.”