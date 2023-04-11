Experian names AWS as preferred cloud partner for multi-year off-premise migration project

Credit reporting bureau Experian is undergoing a multi-year digital transformation project that has seen it name Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider partner.

The project will see Experian take a cloud-first approach to modernising its IT infrastructure and applications setup, and move its mission-critical IT platforms to AWS.

The elements earmarked for migration to the AWS public cloud include Experian’s business operations setup, its consumer-facing services, the firm’s analytics tools and its on-premise servers.

“Centralising these critical technology platforms on the world’s leading cloud will enhance Experian’s IT security and reliability, decrease operating costs, and improve time to market for new offerings,” the companies said, in a joint statement.

“Experian will also expand its use of AWS’s broad set of cloud services to create customised programs and deliver real-time financial services to consumers and business customers.”

This, in turn, is part of Experian’s push to make it easier for its customers to access their credit scores and profiles, and take more control over managing their own financial health, the company said.

The decision to forge closer ties with AWS comes five years after the firm outlined in an article with Computer Weekly its commitment to taking an agnostic approach to using off-premise services that relied on open source technologies so it could adopt a multi-cloud sourcing strategy.

Experian is already known as being an AWS user, and Joe Manna, group president of global technology at Experian, said making the firm its preferred cloud partner is all part of its aim to make financial services “simpler, faster and safer” for its consumer and business customers.

“Our digital transformation strategy is accelerating our ability to make advanced data-driven decisions as we develop new and enhanced products that help our customers make smarter, more informed financial decisions,” said Manna.

“AWS provides the technology foundation and ever-expanding set of capabilities that will help us achieve our goals of giving customers complete visibility into their financial health and fostering financial inclusivity.”

The project will also see Experian draw on Amazon’s portfolio of cloud-based analytics and machine learning tools to glean new insights about its customers’ habits and use those to create new products and services, and bring those to market quicker with the help of AWS.

“By running its largest divisions on AWS, Experian can expand its service offerings, empowering businesses and financially underserved consumers to build, improve and take control of their financial future,” said Scott Mullins, managing director of worldwide financial services business development at AWS.

“AWS will also help Experian integrate data across its business, providing new and faster insights and predictions that will allow businesses and consumers to improve their financial health and save money.”