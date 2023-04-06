UK emergency services overcharged by £200m a year for comms network

After a number of heavy financial blows over the past six months regarding its contract to run the UK Emergency Services Network (ESN), Motorola Solutions is reeling again, after a market investigation by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has recommended restricting how much the tech firm can charge the country’s emergency services to use its Airwave Network, the essential dedicated mobile infrastructure that the police, fire, ambulance and other agencies utilise to communicate securely.

The charge control will limit the price of the Airwave Network services to a level that the CMA says would apply in a competitive market. It will, in the CMA’s judgement, mitigate what it regards as the detrimental effects on customers – that is the emergency services and ultimately taxpayers – from Airwave Solutions’ and Motorola’s market power, in effect lowering prices by almost £200m a year.

The Airwave Network was originally commissioned by the UK Home Office through an open procurement exercise in 2000. Motorola Solutions acquired Airwave, the company behind the network, in 2016.

The original contract, which was due to end in late 2019 or early 2020, was to build and operate the Airwave Network – and the network was expected to be shut down and replaced by a new secure communications offering using the ESN, a commercial 4G mobile network, when the contract ended.

However, almost from inception, the entire ESN network has been beset by delays and cost overruns, attracting criticism which led to Motorola Solutions deciding to end early its involvement in the project. The CMA opened an investigation into the role of the Airwave network in the ESN in October 2021, with a particular focus on the impact of Motorola’s dual role as the owner of the company providing the planned new mobile radio network and as a key supplier.

The ESN is not expected to be ready until at least 2026, more likely 2029, and the emergency services continue to rely on the Airwave Network, which the CMA regards as a monopoly provider of these essential communications services.

The CMA investigation concluded that the market is not working well and the emergency services have no choice but to carry on using the Airwave Network. It added that as a result, Motorola, which owns the company that operates the network, can charge the Home Office (which negotiates the contracts on behalf of the emergency services) prices well above competitive levels, resulting in higher costs which are ultimately paid by taxpayers.