Tata unveils integrated, simplified cloud-based calling service for global enterprises

Tata Communications has launched cloud-based application Jamvee in a bid to enhance employee experience and productivity.

The changes brought about by the almost overnight pivot to remote working in the wake of the Covid outbreak have not only affected how and where we work, but also the way in which work itself is managed. More specifically, the establishment of hybrid working as the de-facto norm.

The shift has not only seen a drastic increase in the amount and use of collaboration and conferencing services, it has also driven an evolution in the roles and responsibilities of employees and managers in how they engage and run the new distributed enterprises. Yet, as hybrid working evolves, some firms are struggling to support non-office-based workers.

Jamvee has been built to allow enterprises to continue to benefit from a single go-to-partner for all their secure collaboration requirements.

It has been pitched as a cost-efficient service that meets the employee collaboration needs of enterprises. The integrated and simplified voice calling and data roaming offering is said to provide a “high-quality” call and messaging experience to the employees, allowing engagement with co-workers on a secure network across any Android, iOS or Windows Desktop device.

Especially designed for knowledge and the frontline workforce, the product’s interface is designed to enable users to call and chat with colleagues in a closed user group while supporting voice recording capabilities and be integrated with the communication applications of the enterprises.

When combined with its Move eSIM service, Tata Communications said Jamvee empowers businesses to offer the most cost-effective collaboration solution to employees travelling overseas, ensuring ease of use, high-quality voice calling and improved employee efficiency.

The offering is also designed to allow for faster onboarding, and is regulatory compliant with fraud prevention application programming interfaces, detection and alerting features to ensure complete security of conversations. It also helps enterprises eliminate cost overflows when deploying large-scale applications with extensive features requiring in-depth and elaborate user training and technical infrastructure.

“Hybrid working is here to stay and will continue to evolve,” said Mysore Madhusudhan, executive vice-president of collaboration and connected solutions at Tata Communications.

“Any organisation in the process of building or developing a hybrid future for their employees will require calling solutions, but not every worker will require a full suite of embedded collaboration tools,” he said.

“Jamvee is designed with this in mind. It provides a range of services and facilities while ensuring the investment is economical for the enterprise. Jamvee gives a lean, secure and scalable collaboration setup for their staff and ensures a connected workforce far more efficiently than before.”