NCSC warns over AI language models but rejects cyber alarmism

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued advice and guidance for users of AI tools such as ChatGPT that rely on large language model (LLM) algorithms, saying that while they present some data privacy risks, they are not necessarily that useful currently when it comes to deploying them in the service of cyber criminal activity.

Use of LLMs has seen exponential growth since US startup OpenAI released ChatGPT into the wild at the end of 2022, prompting the likes of Google and Microsoft to unveil their own AI chatbots at speed, with varying results.

LLMs work by incorporating vast amounts of text-based data, usually scraped without explicit permission from the public internet. In doing so, said the NCSC, they do not necessarily filter all offensive or inaccurate content, meaning potentially controversial content is likely to be included from the get-go.

The algorithm then analyses the relationships between the words in its dataset and turns these into a probability model that is used to provide an answer based on these relationships when the chatbot is prompted.

“LLMs are undoubtedly impressive for their ability to generate a huge range of convincing content in multiple human and computer languages. However, they’re not magic, they’re not artificial general intelligence, and contain some serious flaws,” said the NCSC’s researchers.

For example, such chatbots often get things wrong and have been seen “hallucinating” incorrect facts. They are prone to bias and can often be very gullible if asked a leading question. They need huge compute resources and vast datasets, the obtaining of the latter poses ethical and privacy questions. Finally, said the NCSC, they can be coaxed into creating toxic content and are prone to injection attacks.

The research team also warned that while LLMs do not necessarily learn from the queries with which they are prompted, the queries will in general be visible to the organisation that owns the model, which may use them to further develop its service. The hosting organisation may also be acquired by an organisation with a different approach to privacy, or fall victim to a cyber attack that results in a data leak.

Queries containing sensitive data also raise a concern – for example, someone who asks an AI chatbot for investment advice based on prompting it with non-public information may well commit an insider trading violation.

As such, the NCSC is advising users of AI chatbots to make themselves fully aware of the service’s terms of use and privacy policies, and to be very careful about including sensitive information in a query or submitting queries that could lead to issues if they were to become public.

The NCSC also suggested that organisations considering using LLMs to automate some business tasks avoid using public LLMs, and either turning to a hosted, private service, or building their own models.