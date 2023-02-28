Korea telecom giant SKT doubles down on AI

South Korean telecom giant SKT plans to broaden the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across its business, from delivering AI-powered services to improving customer experience and expanding its robotics capabilities.

Speaking on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona this week, SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang said the company’s AI to Everywhere initiative will span areas including mobility, robotics and AI semiconductor chips.

The initiative builds on a slew of AI capabilities that SKT has rolled out in recent years, such as A, its AI service, a chatbot that uses OpenAI’s Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT3) model to handle specific tasks requested by customers.

Ryu said A has already secured one million subscribers in South Korea within nine months of its launch, and unveiled plans to introduce advanced features and customise the service for international markets.

SKT has also set its sights on becoming a mobility operator, going beyond its telecoms remit to offer services such as urban air mobility, autonomous driving and robotics. It’s currently developing use cases, such as providing flights between airports and city centres in collaboration with the local governments in Jeju and Daegu.

In robotics, the company has launched various types of robots, including those used in logistics and coffee making, and plans to develop an open robotics data platform with Qualcomm and Integrit. It’s also working with industry partners and startups to develop AI applications for security, healthcare, advertising and smart factories.

Not to be outdone by hyperscalers that have started building specialised AI chips, SKT has also developed its own Sapeon chip, which Ryu said has enabled the telco to achieve “outstanding performance in the AI semiconductor market”.