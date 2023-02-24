Teradata reports strong cloud earnings

Teradata reported its strongest cloud earnings to date in the fourth quarter of 2022, with annual recurring revenue from public cloud growing 81% year on year in constant currency to hit $357m, underscoring the traction it has been gaining in cloud-based data warehouses and analytics software.

The company attributed the growth to customer demand for its differentiated platform, resulting in new, incremental workloads that drove healthy migrations and expansions.

“Just over two short years ago, we declared that Teradata would be cloud-first, and the entire team stepped up and executed with determination and consistency. Once we set our sights on our cloud-first future, we have delivered more than a sixfold growth in cloud; just remarkable results with growth well ahead of the market,” Teradata CEO Steve McMillan said during a recent earnings call.

In August 2022, at the New York Stock Exchange, Teradata launched VantageCloud Lake, a cloud-native version of its data and analytics platform, and ClearScape Analytics, an expanded version of its business intelligence suite.

McMillan said there had been “incredibly positive market response to the launch of these powerful capabilities”, adding that Teradata customers were already leveraging the Cloud Lake product to get meaningful business value.

Cloud-first strategy Speaking to Computer Weekly in Singapore, Richard Petley, executive vice-president of Teradata’s international business, pointed out two aspects of the company’s cloud-first strategy. “One is helping our customers modernise and migrate to a cloud platform. And there are lots of different motivations for why customers would want to do that, whether it’s around agility, cost or flexibility,” he said. “That’s not to say we are cloud-only. One of the strong things about the Teradata business model is that we support a variety of deployment methods, and we have customers that are clear about staying on-premise and we’re delighted to continue to support them” Richard Petley, Teradata Petley said cloud-based delivery also creates new opportunities for Teradata customers to solve new and old problems by leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. “That’s not to say we are cloud-only,” he added. “One of the strong things about the Teradata business model is that we support a variety of deployment methods, and we have customers that are clear about staying on-premise and we’re delighted to continue to support them.” Used by some of the world’s largest organisations to run mission-critical, high-performance data workloads, Teradata is not short of capabilities against the likes of Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon, Microsoft and Google. But when asked about how Teradata stacks up against its cloud-native rivals, Petley flipped the question around: “If you think about what we’ve been famous for – solving at scale, complex data and analytical needs for our customers in a variety of environments – how do some of these cloud-native competitors compare to us? “In those areas, whether it’s a technology or cost per query comparison, we think we’re very favourably positioned. And with Cloud Lake, which is the best of Teradata that people have traditionally loved but packaged in a cloud-native environment, we have the ability to take all of the attributes of Teradata and apply them into the cloud space.”