Veeam bundles backup products into Veeam Data Platform

Backup specialist Veeam has launched the all-in-one Veeam Data Platform that comprises Veeam Backup & Replication, monitoring tool VeeamONE, Veeam Recovery Orchestrator automation functionality, and SaaS backup modules for Salesforce and Office365. In this, it replaces Veeam Availability Suite, which previously bundled all Veeam’s data protection products together.

Kubernetes container backup product Kasten can be sold with Veeam Data Platform but is not yet integrated into the VeeamOne console.

“We have put our solutions together in a new platform to respond to new data security challenges in ransomware, hybrid cloud and containerisation,” said Patrick Rohrbasser, regional vice-president for Veeam.

“Speaking of new challenges, the emphasis is more than ever on the ability to restore activity rapidly after an incident,” said Rohrbasser.

“Enterprises don’t just want a backup copy. They want to better orchestrate their ability to return to normality and that requires complex planning and sticking to regulatory requirements. Veeam Data Platform offers tools for automation and monitoring as well as proactive decision support to achieve these goals.”