How to tame the identity sprawl

The growing pace of digitisation has driven more organisations to add more applications and services to their IT footprint, each with its own identity system that has left employees struggling to manage their user accounts.

Coupled with new devices and robotic process automation (RPA) bots being added to the network over time, and the growing number of customers, partners and contractors, it does not take long before an organisation starts facing what is known as identity sprawl.

According to a study by SailPoint, an identity and access management (IAM) software provider, about 43% of identities in an organisation today belong to machines, 31% to customers, 16% to employees, 6% to contractors and 4% to partners.

“That mix of identities creates complexity in managing identities and their relationships to applications and resources in the IT environment, which has not just grown exponentially, but also become a lot more complex,” said Chern-Yue Boey, SailPoint’s senior vice-president for Asia-Pacific.

Boey said the problem will only get worse with an expected 40% increase in the number of digital identities in the coming years, making it more challenging for organisations to provide identities for people and machines in a timely manner.

“If you talk to some people who join a new company, they’ll tell you it takes three weeks before they can get their laptops and three weeks before they get access to systems,” Boey said. “In those three weeks, you are paying people but they’re not able to be productive.”

But what’s more critical, Boey said, is the increased exposure to cyber attacks and data breaches if digital identities are compromised, citing SailPoint’s study which found that 84% of organisations had suffered from an identity-related breach in the past year.

“That is worrying because if you look at the maturity of enterprises in identity management and handling identity sprawl, we are behind, especially in Asia-Pacific,” he added.