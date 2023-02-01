Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust warned in 2018 about datacentre cooling issues, outage report shows

Concerns about the cooling system setup in one of the datacentres used to host key healthcare systems for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust were raised in 2018 and never fully acted on, a report into the heatwave-related server farm outage it suffered in the summer of 2022 has revealed.

As previously reported by Computer Weekly, the two datacentres the Trust relied on experienced cooling-related technical difficulties on Tuesday 19 July 2022, which is the day when UK temperatures hit a record-breaking high of 40°C.

As confirmed by a 58-page review of the incident, published in late January 2023, the extreme temperatures the UK experienced that day led to two datacentres used to host the Trust’s 371 legacy IT systems overheating and malfunctioning.

The two sites, one located at Guy’s Hospital and the other at St Thomas’, were designed to act as backups for each other in the event of an IT failure, but – on 19 July 2022 – both sites suffered failures as a direct result of the UK heatwave.

The impact of the incident was felt for several months after, with the report stating the recovery was also hindered by an unrelated cyber attack on an external supplier the Trust relied on to host a medical records system for it in August 2022.

“The Trust declared a critical site incident on 19 July and moved to implement a paper-based operating model to support clinical activity,” the report states. “The technical recovery of the IT systems took substantially longer than was anticipated at the outset, lasting several weeks before near complete restoration. The critical site incident was stood down on 21 September, having included management of the unrelated cycle attack on an external supplier from 4 August onwards.”

The document also confirmed the incident resulted in the Trust incurring £1.4m in unexpected IT costs, because it needed to enlist the help of a third-party data recovery service to extract information stored on servers damaged by the outage, and it also needed to create a new cloud-based data backup system.