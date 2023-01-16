The Security Interviews: Protecting your digital self

With our lives becoming ever more interconnected, and both real-world and online activities being recorded, we are generating an increasingly sophisticated record of what we are like. This digital self is a virtual representation of our lives, which people use as a basis for judgements, in lieu of meeting in person, and which algorithms use for informing their responses to that person.

“Nobody’s life is solely offline these days,” says Ben Graville, founder of Visible. “When we go about our daily lives, whether we like it or not, the side-effect of our conscious use of technology is an unconscious data trail that leaves a digital shadow – a detailed representation in data of who we are, how we think and the things we do. It’s a manifestation of us, but one we didn’t know we were leaving.”

Our digital self is a virtual footprint that acts as a digital trail of our online lives, existing long after we have logged off. It is comparable to physical body language, which comprises over half of how we communicate.

A digital self is generated through social media and online activities, using content (what we post, such as social media, blog posts and playlists) and the associated metadata (where, when and how we post, as well as the frequency). In many cases, when creating a virtual profile, the metadata can be just as powerful as the content itself.

“Social media is the tip of the iceberg,” says Graville. “It’s the most obvious, because that’s where your human interactions are. There are probably more decisions being made about you by algorithms than there are by people.”

The internet never forgets, and it is this permanence that makes it so powerful in generating a complex representation of our lives. Even after a website or service has ended, internet archives ensure nothing is ever truly gone.

Our digital self may not be a true representation of who we are. Due to the anonymising nature of the internet, there can be a temptation to share exaggerated or extreme posts, which may be intended in jest or to generate discussion. However, as these posts remain in perpetuity, the original context may be unclear and posts may not be taken as originally intended.

The permanent nature of the internet means that, over time, we generate vast amounts of online data from which our digital self can be formed. As this virtual footprint is freely shared and distributed, it can be used by companies to assess job applicants for their suitability. Of course, digital selves can also be exploited by criminals, such as for identifying times when people are away from home. It may also be used for research purposes, for example investigative journalism.

Organisations are also using machine learning algorithms to automate decision-making using publicly available data. For example, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is starting to use machine learning as a tool to help identify fraudulent applicants for Universal Credit.

Social media algorithms also use the digital selves of their users to curate content, by identifying the content (posts, articles and advertisements) they will most likely engage with. This effectively creates echo chambers for their users, reinforcing their world views and political biases. As a result, it may not be the content they need to see to maintain their mental health or to make rational judgements.

“We know algorithms are built to increase engagement and capture your attention and their bias towards confrontation,” says Graville. “One of the main reasons why the centre of politics has disappeared online is because you’ve essentially got algorithms deciding how to tailor your world view, based on your digital self, thinking they’ve been helpful. But actually, for society as a whole, it is probably not that helpful.”