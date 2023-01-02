China and India governments among top targets for cyber attackers

China and India were among the most targeted countries in the past two years when it comes attacks against the government sector, a new study has found.

According to data by CloudSEK, an India-based cyber security company, cyber attacks against India’s government intensified in 2022 as hacktivist groups such as Dragon Force Malaysia ramped up campaigns in the subcontinent.

Other hacktivist groups also joined and supported those campaigns, laying the path for subsequent ones. At the same time, government agencies in India have also become popular targets for extensive phishing campaigns, CloudSEK noted.

China’s government also saw a spike in cyber attacks, particularly by APT (advanced persistent threat) groups in 2021.

Nearly 96% of attacks against China were initiated by the AgainstTheWest threat group under the Operation Renminbi campaign, which began as retaliation to China’s activities against Taiwan and the Uyghur community. It was also speculated that conspiracy theories about China being responsible for the Covid-19 outbreak may have contributed to the increase in attacks.

Besides China and India, the US and Indonesia were also highly targeted by threat actors. Together, those four countries accounted for about 40% of the total reported incidents in the government sector.