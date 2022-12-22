NCA ‘wrong-footed’ defence lawyers after agreeing to take expert evidence on EncroChat ‘as read’

Lawyers for the National Crime Agency (NCA) dismissed key findings of a technical expert about the EncroChat hacking operation as inaccurate, despite agreeing to take the findings “as read”, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) has heard.

The tribunal is due to decide whether the NCA lawfully obtained a surveillance warrant that enabled it to receive millions of intercepted messages from the EncroChat encrypted phone network.

Defence lawyers claim the National Crime Agency wrongly obtained a targeted equipment interference (TEI) warrant to allow it to use the intercepted material as evidence in criminal prosecutions rather than a targeted interference (TI) warrant, which would restrict the use of intercepted material to intelligence purposes.

They say the NCA failed in its duty of candour to the independent judicial commissioners who authorised the warrant by withholding key facts about the circumstances of a private conversation between a British and French officer that formed the basis of the warrant application.

The NCA’s response to EncroChat, Operation Venetic, has led to 500 convictions of organised criminals and drug dealers, with more than 1,000 defendants still to be tried, using evidence from text messages obtained by French and Dutch police during a hacking and interception operation in 2020.

The operation was “the law enforcement equivalent of the D-Day landings” involving multiple police forces and law enforcement agencies in the UK, the tribunal heard on 16 December 2022, during the third day of a three-day hearing.

Expert evidence to be ‘taken as read’ Defence lawyers told the court that the Investigatory Powers Tribunal had ordered the NCA to cooperate with a defence expert who was conducting experiments to find out how the French intercepted messages from the EncroChat encrypted phone network. At issue is whether the French obtained the messages while they were stored on the EncroChat handsets of users in the UK, or whether they obtained messages as they were being transmitted live by exfiltrating them from a “load balancer” or another server controlled by the French Gendarmerie. Defence lawyers argue that if the messages were intercepted from a server during live transmission, the NCA should have applied for a TI warrant and could not lawfully have used EncroChat messages as evidence in criminal cases, under the terms of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016. They told the court that the NCA had argued in a closed hearing that it could not comply with the tribunal’s order to assist defence experts without compromising its relations with foreign law enforcement agencies. As a “compromise”, the National Crime Agency agreed to proceed with the tribunal hearing on the basis that the defence expert evidence, which defence lawyers say supported live interception from a server, should be “taken as read”.

NCA: defence expert evidence limited and flawed Johnathan Kinnear, representing the NCA, told the tribunal that although they were to be “taken as read”, the conclusions of the defence’s expert evidence were limited, flawed and often based on an incorrect interpretation of the law. He said the expert was confused over the legal definition of “interception” and that, as a result, “flawed reasoning pervaded” a report. “The report simply does not contradict the Crown’s contention that material was collected from the handsets. It certainly does nothing to undermine the lawfulness of the warrants,” he said. Kinnear said a second, later report found that data was encrypted from the phone handsets and then collected at the server. He told the court that this supported the Crown’s argument that EncroChat messages were taken from EncroChat phone handsets. Kinnear said there was not a “Rizla paper” between the NCA and the defence expert report’s findings, which he said effectively found that the intercepted data came from EncroChat handsets, “but may have been collected in a slightly different way to what the Crown says”. “It is ironic that [the expert report] appears completely supportive of the NCA’s position,” he said.