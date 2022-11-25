Pharrowtech expands next-gen mmWave capabilities to the UK

In May 2022, Pharrowtech gained €15m in funding to continue developing next-generation 60GHz wireless RF transceivers and antenna technology as an alternative to optical fibre. In the next stage of its development in aiming to be a growing market leader in mmWave solutions for next-generation wireless applications, it has now opened its first UK design centre in the technology hub of the Thames Valley area.

Claiming to able to bridge the digital divide and provide ultrafast connectivity, the millimetre wave (mmWave) communications hardware and software designer and developer claims to deliver a unique solution, offering gigabit-per-second speeds to consumers and businesses wirelessly.

The company designs sub-systems for 60GHz licence-free operations. This frequency range is becoming increasingly important for remote working and learning, augmented and virtual reality, and entertainment and gaming, thanks to its greater capacity and lower latency. It also noted that network operators were looking at outdoor fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions as the most effective and economical solution to deliver the required gigabit-per-second-speed links to consumers.

Pharrowtech’s UK office will be led by Mehul Mehta, and it will go towards helping to bolster the company’s resources and talent pool as it grows its product offering. Mehta has more than two decades’ experience of working in technical and leadership roles in the wireless communications industry, having most recently served as CEO of Celestia Technologies Group. He is an expert in physical and MAC layer topics, with specialities in areas including radio (wireless) communications and digital design.

“This is an exciting time for the wireless industry, and Pharrowtech stood out to me as a company truly at the forefront of it,” said Mehta.

“Pharrowtech’s team of experts has the potential to make some of the most advanced wireless solutions a reality to benefit people everywhere. I’m delighted to be joining the company and to help lead this next period of expansion.”

In addition to Mehta’s appointment in the UK, Claudia Bastian joins as global HR manager based in Leuven, Belgium. Bastian brings over 30 years of international experience at global technology businesses including DellEMC and OneSpan. She will spearhead Pharrowtech’s international recruitment drive, working to attract and retain the right technical talent.

The UK office is now actively seeking engineers with skills in digital modem design, real-time embedded software and digital silicon. In addition to the UK, Pharrowtech’s Leuven office has moved to Philipssite to accommodate the company’s growing team and operations.

It boasts a new mmWave laboratory with the latest equipment, including the most advanced mmWave network analyser technology, several anechoic chambers, and chip characterisation and qualification setups.

The opening of the UK office and the move to a new HQ in Belgium quadruples the company’s office and lab capabilities. The company sees the moves as essential components in its growth, as it continues to develop complete solutions for next-generation wireless applications and expand capabilities to serve even more commercial markets.

“The last two years have been a period of rapid progress for us, with product launches, significant investments and successful trials with leading companies in the wireless industry,” said Pharrowtech CEO and co-founder Wim Van Thillo.

“We are now focused on building our world-class global team of experts to fulfil our ambitions and deliver innovative technology that meets the needs of next-generation wireless applications. With its well-established history in wireless systems and silicon design, the UK is an ideal location for the next phase in our growth.”