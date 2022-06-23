HPE commits to achieving net-zero business goals 10 years ahead of schedule

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is picking up the pace of its progress towards becoming a net-zero organisation by pledging to do so 10 years ahead of schedule.

The tech giant initially set itself the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050 but has used its seventh annual Living progress sustainability report to confirm this target has been revised down by 10 years.

To keep it on track to achieve this goal, the company has set itself a series of interim targets – including a commitment to have reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 70% by 2030 by ramping up its use of renewable energy. It has also committed to driving down its Scope 3 emissions by 42% over the same time period.

“HPE is committed to becoming a net-zero enterprise by 2040,” said HPE in its Living progress report. “Our net-zero roadmap outlines our comprehensive plans to reduce our carbon footprint through ambitious science-based targets, innovations in IT efficiency, customer and supply chain collaboration and investments in renewable energy.”

The report went on to lift the lid on how the inner workings of HPE will need to undergo a revamp to ensure it reaches its accelerated net-zero goal, with the company stating: “Achieving net-zero will require a complete business transformation, for which every leader at HPE will be responsible.”

In line with this, the company said it will roll out a mandatory climate learning programme to “empower and enable” all members of its executive team to contribute towards achieving its climate goals.

Also, as of this year, climate metrics will be linked directly to the level of compensation that members of HPE’s executive committee receive.

“While addressing the enormity of our climate emergency is a challenge that requires international cooperation and action, it also provides an opportunity to position ourselves as a business and technology leader enabling a low-carbon future,” said the report.

“We recognise the urgency to minimise our industry’s environmental footprint, to build our own capacity to adapt to climate-related risks – such as compromised supply chains and infrastructure – and to accelerate solutions that support the transition to a low-carbon and more inclusive economy.

“Beyond improving the sustainability and efficiency of our own solutions, we are doing this by helping our customers to apply technologies to decarbonise carbon-intensive industries and accelerate climate research.”

From a technology perspective, HPE said the transition of its business to more of an “as-a-service” IT delivery model is also helping its customers achieve their sustainability goals, as is its commitment to ensuring that more of its products get a second life through reuse.

“In addition to helping customers transition to as-a-service models, HPE is committed to technology reuse: 85% of the three million technology assets taken in from customers is reused,” the company said in statement.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE, added: “We don’t just help our customers meet their ESG [environment, social and governance] goals; we continue to push ourselves and our entire industry forward by improving upon our own.

“At HPE, we have a significant responsibility and an intentional, focused plan to help our customers, suppliers and communities successfully transition to a zero-carbon future.”