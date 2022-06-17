Fintech firm chooses Salesforce software to support growth

Tech-led challenger finance firm Revolut has chosen cloud software from Salesforce to support the growth of its banking arm.

The fintech, launched in the UK in 2015, will use software as a service (SaaS) from customer relationship management (CRM) specialist Salesforce to support sales and marketing. It will use cloud-based software such as Sales Cloud, High-Velocity Sales, Sales Cloud Einstein, and Marketing Cloud Engagement.

“Our partnership with Salesforce and the suite of tools at our disposal helps us to grow the sales organisation in an efficient and scalable way, as well as deliver the best possible product for our customers, saving money and time for their businesses,” said Matthew Acton Davis, global head of sales at Revolut.

Revolut, which is now valued at $33bn, has more than 16 million customers around the world using its products to make more than 150 million transactions a month.

Ryan Joyce, head of fintech at Salesforce UK, said: “We’re proud to work with global financial superapp Revolut to deliver a complete growth platform to support the new world of sales. As teams blend virtual interactions with face-to-face meetings, processes need to be reimagined to be more efficient, and with Salesforce technology, Revolut will be well placed to continue its ambitious expansion plans.”

As part of Revolut’s growth plans, it will recruit 2,800 salespeople over the next year and will use Salesforce software to get new staff up and running with training resources.

A recent round of funding saw the fintech firm fuel its product innovation activity further and create a “global superapp”. The additional capital will also support its expansion to US customers and entry to other international markets, including India.